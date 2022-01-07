Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, guild, and channel rank in 2022

Free Fire content creation has skyrocketed, with several YouTubers becoming highly successful in the Indian community. Rohit Dhotre Patil, better known as Daddy Calling, is well-known for his gaming and high ID level.

The YouTuber has 1.2 million subscribers while holding 70.894 million views. He is placed in the Diamond IV tier in BR-Ranked and CS-Ranked.

Daddy Calling’s ID and stats within Free Fire

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID is 194095234. His statistics are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Daddy Calling has completed exactly 17100 squad matches (Image via Garena)

Daddy Calling has attained 5098 victories while featuring 17100 squad matches, adding to a win ratio of 29.81%. He has acquired 50083 kills while sustaining a kill-to-death ratio of 4.17.

The YouTuber has 1680 duo matches against his name, emerging victorious in 338, leading to a win rate of 20.11%. With 4195 eliminations, he has bagged a K/D ratio of 3.13.

Finally, the internet star has 558 first places in 1656 solo matches, corresponding to a win percentage of 33.69%. He has achieved 6171 frags, accruing a K/D ratio of 5.62.

Ranked stats

Daddy Calling has not won solo and duo games (Image via Garena)

Rohit has featured in 23 squad games in the ongoing season, adding four wins to his win tally and equating a win percentage of 17.39%. He has recorded 53 kills, registering a K/D ratio of 2.79.

The streamer has participated in a single duo match and only acquired seven kills at a K/D ratio of 7.

The content creator has played two solo games and has not yet attained a win or kill.

Note: Daddy Calling’s Free Fire stats will change as he participates in more ranked games this season.

Guild

Daddy Calling’s guild (Image via Garena)

Daddy Calling is the leader of the DADDY guild within Free Fire, whose guild ID is 60761192.

Monthly income

Daddy Calling’s growth in last month (Image via Social Blade)

Considering the present level of viewership, Daddy Calling’s projected monthly earnings are $1.3K to $21.2K. The yearly income is estimated to be in the range of $15.9K to $254.5K.

YouTube channel

Daddy Calling started this channel in April 2021 and has become a fan favorite in the Indian community, reaching 1331st in the subscriber rank. The player has regularly uploaded numerous videos on the channel, helping boost his combined views.

