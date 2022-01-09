Amitbhai vs B2K: Who has better stats in Free Fire as of 2022?

Several Free Fire content creators worldwide have achieved an unparalleled degree of popularity, consistently posting huge numbers on several platforms. Amitbhai and B2K are among the few most well-known names in the game's community.

While the former is an Indian YouTuber with 12.4 million subscribers, the latter is a Tunisian internet star with 8.57 million subscribers. Desi Gamers is known for his commentary with the gameplay. Players follow B2K for his electrifying highlights.

Amitbhai’s ID number in Free Fire and other stats?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire UID number is 206746194, and the stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has competed in 9158 squad matches and scored 2502 booyahs for a win ratio of 27.32%. He has a kill-to-death ratio of 3.72 and has a total of 24765 kills on his profile.

The user has accumulated 822 wins in 4972 duo matches, enjoying a victory rate of 16.53%. He recorded 13562 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Desi Gamers has featured in 3828 solo games and triumphed 317 times, increasing a win percentage of 8.28%. He has accrued 9008 kills, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has been involved in 45 squad matches this season and achieved first place in 10 of these, securing a win ratio of 22.22%. In terms of frags, he stands at 108, which has provided him with a K/D ratio of 3.09.

He has participated in 17 duo games this season and holds two wins against his name, accumulating a win rate of 11.76%. With close to 50 kills, he sports a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Finally, in three solo games this season, he has managed a single kill at a K/D ratio of 0.33.

B2K’s ID number in Free Fire and other stats?

B2K’s Free Fire UID number is 206746194, and the stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

B2K's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Born2Kill has fought in 9334 squad games and bagged 1669 victories, equating to a win ratio of approximately 17.88%. He notched 54312 kills, equating to a K/D ratio of 7.09.

He has played 3137 duo matches and has converted 510 into wins, approximately equating to a victory rate of 16.25%. B2K has a kill tally of 14815 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 5.64.

Coming to the solo games, B2K has participated in 1410 solo games and remained unbeaten in 173 matches, equating to a win percentage of 12.26%. The content creator registered 4650 kills, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

B2K's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Born2Kill has entered one squad game this season and has two kills at a kill-to-death ratio of 2.

Note: Both players’ Free Fire stats will change as they feature more matches.

Comparison

Amitbhai B2K Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3828 4972 9158 1410 3137 9334 Wins 317 822 2502 173 510 1669 Win rate 8.28% 16.53% 27.32% 12.26% 16.25% 17.88% Kills 9008 13562 24765 4650 14815 54312 K/D ratio 2.57 3.27 3.72 3.76 5.64 7.09

Both Amitbhai and B2K have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. B2K comfortably outperforms Desi Gamers regarding K/D ratio across all three formats in terms of lifetime statistics.

Meanwhile, Amitbhai has a greater win ratio in squad and duo games only, whereas B2K has an advantage in solo games.

Amitbhai B2K Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3 17 45 0 0 1 Wins 0 2 10 0 0 0 Win rate 0 11.76% 22.22% 0 0 0 Kills 1 49 108 0 0 2 K/D ratio 0.33 3.27 3.09 0 0 2

The statistics from the Free Fire ranked season 25 cannot be compared because B2K has only appeared in a single squad match.

