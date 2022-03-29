Amitbhai vs SK Sabir Boss: Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, and more compared

The tremendous fan following that Free Fire has built up in India has been a driving force behind the rapid expansion of content creation and streaming. Numerous YouTubers have established enormous numbers, with Amitbhai and SK Sabir Boss being two of the most prominent.

At the time of writing, Amitbhai has approximately 12.7 million subscribers and 1.82 billion views on his channel, Desi Gamers. Meanwhile, SK Sabir is on his way to 5 million subscribers, with the count standing at 4.9 million.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s ID in Free Fire is 206746194, and listed below are his stats within the game:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played 9225 squad matches in Free Fire and has outclassed his enemies in 2518, equating to a win rate of 27.29%. He 25007 kills, securing a kill-to-death ratio of 3.73.

He has also played 4978 games in the duo mode, winning 824 for a win ratio of 16.55%. At a K/D ratio of 3.28, there are 13605 frags.

The content creator has 320 wins in 3861 solo matches, leading to a win percentage of 8.28%. He has notched 9074 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.56.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Desi Gamers has featured in nine squad games in the current ranked season and has come out on top on four occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 44.44%. He has accumulated 33 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.60.

Lastly, Amitbhai has featured in four solo matches and has a single win, possessing a win percentage of 25.00%. He has 20 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 6.67.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535, and these are his statistics:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has played 35389 squad matches and has precisely 11300 victories, resulting in a win percentage of 31.93%. He has racked up 124881 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.18.

In the meantime, the player has remained unbeaten in 636 of the 3219 duo games, translating to a win ratio of 19.75%. With a K/D ratio of 3.42, he has 8834 frags.

Moreover, the famous figure has competed in 1792 solo matches and has 155 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win rate of 8.64%. In the process, there are 3718 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has 123 wins in 274 appearances within the squad mode in the game’s ongoing season, converting to a win ratio of 44.89%. He has 1674 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 11.09.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has one victory in 12 matches, corresponding to a win rate of 8.33%. He has garnered 39 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.55.

SK Sabir Boss has additionally participated in two solo games, killing four enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Comparison

Lifetime

Amitbhai SK Sabir Boss Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3861 4978 9225 1792 3219 35389 Wins 320 824 2518 155 636 11300 Win rate 8.28% 16.55% 27.29% 8.64% 19.75% 31.93% Kills 9074 13605 25007 3718 8834 124881 K/D ratio 2.56 3.28 3.73 2.27 3.42 5.18

SK Sabir Boss has relatively better stats than Amitbhai in the duo and squad modes. Meanwhile, Amitbhai has a superior K/D ratio in solo matches, while the former has a higher win rate.

Ranked

Amitbhai SK Sabir Boss Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 4 0 9 2 12 274 Wins 1 0 4 0 1 123 Win rate 25.00% 0 44.44% 0 8.33% 44.89% Kills 20 0 33 4 39 1674 K/D ratio 6.67 0 6.60 2.00 3.55 11.09

We cannot compare ranked statistics in solo and duo modes because Amitbhai is still yet to play a duo match, and both YouTubers have only made a few solo appearances.

SK Sabir Boss takes the upper hand when looking at the squad games.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Players from the country should avoid playing the game. The stats used in this article were retrieved from the MAX version, which is still available.

Edited by Srijan Sen