Ankush FF's Free Fire MAX ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly income, and more in March 2022

Numerous Indian Free Fire MAX players are well-known for their gameplay videos, with Ankush FF's YouTube channel being one of the most prominent. Although he uses a PC to play this battle royale title, his clips are nothing short of remarkable.

Ankush FF has garnered 1.84 million subscribers in less than a year. He also recently signed on as a content creator with Chemin Esports.

What is Ankush FF's Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

Ankush FF's Free Fire MAX ID is 241375963. His stats as of 28 March 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Ankush FF's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ankush FF has participated in 29197 squad games and has outperformed his opposition on 13434 occasions, upholding a 46.01% win rate. He has accumulated 120674 frags, registering a K/D ratio of 7.66.

He has featured in 3288 duo matches and scored exactly 1300 Booyahs, approximating a win rate of 39.53%. He has racked up 12572 frags in the kills department while registering a K/D ratio of 6.32.

Finally, in the solo mode, he has participated in 997 matches and emerged victorious 135 times, maintaining a win rate of 13.54%. Ankush FF has eliminated 2756 opponents and retains a K/D ratio of 3.20.

Ranked stats

Ankush FF's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ankush FF has participated in 38 ranked squad matches this Free Fire MAX ranked season and clinched 11 victories, earning him a win rate of 28.94%. He has bagged 108 kills and notched a K/D ratio of 4.

CS Career

Ankush FF's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ankush FF has played 2544 Clash Squad matches and obtained 1802 wins with a win rate of 70.83%. He has pocketed 17159 kills in the mode for a KDA of 2.27 alongside average damage per match of 2962.

Monthly income

Ankush's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Ankush FF's monthly income through his YouTube channel is approximately between $1.2K - $19K. The yearly earnings are estimated to be between $14.2K to $227.6K.

YouTube channel

Ankush launched his current channel in April 2021 and quickly reached the million-subscriber mark. Since then, he has continuously produced videos and currently has precisely 250 uploads. His channel has received over 108 million views in total.

He has experienced substantial growth in his subscriber count and viewership every month. In the previous month alone, he gained 10k subscribers and 4.742 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish