Antronixx G's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more in October 2022

Antonio Guevara is a popular Mexican Free Fire content creator who is better known by the name of his YouTube channel Antronixx G. He has been uploading videos and other content related to the game for the past few years and has amassed a substantial online following from all corners of the world.

His channel currently has 7.99 million subscribers and more than 930 million views. Antronixx G also has over 2.6 million followers on his Instagram handle.

Antronixx G’s Free Fire ID and stats

Antronixx G’s Free Fire ID is 67159343, and his IGN is <ANTRONIX>YT. He is currently ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Bronze III in the Clash Squad mode.

The stats maintained by Antronixx G are listed below:

BR Career

Antronixx G's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Antronixx G has played 7528 solo games and has won 973 matches, maintaining a win rate of 12.92%. He has notched 25554 kills in the game mode for a K/D ratio of 3.90.

The content creator has bettered foes in 348 out of 2093 duo matches, leading to a win rate of 16.62%. He has 6792 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.89.

Antonio Guevara has also appeared in 7883 squad games and has been victorious on 2224 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 28.21%. He has accumulated a total of 24616 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.35.

BR Ranked

Antronixx G's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire’s current ranked season, Antronixx G has played 160 solo games and has 21 victories, converting to a win rate of 13.12%. He has 695 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.00.

The YouTuber has played 76 duo matches as well and has remained unbeaten in five of them, retaining a win rate of 6.57%. He has garnered 292 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.11.

Antronixx G has played 24 matches in the squad mode and has eight Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 33.33%. He has registered 108 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.75.

Note: Antronixx G’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing (10 October 2022). They will change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

Antronixx G’s YouTube earnings

Here are the earnings of Antronixx G via his primary YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Antronixx G’s monthly YouTube earnings lie between $242 and $3.9K. The content creator’s yearly income is in the range of $2.9K and $46.5K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Antronixx G has been creating content for a significant amount of time, with his oldest video dating back to August 2017. His channel currently has 987 uploads, the most popular of which has garnered a total of more than 19 million views.

As per Social Blade, Antronixx G has acquired 968.359k views on YouTube in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has gone down by 10k in the same duration.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players belonging to the country must avoid playing it on their devices. The stats and images used above were taken from the MAX version, which the government did not include in the list of suspended applications.

