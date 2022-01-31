Apelapato999’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, monthly income, rank, and more stats in January 2022

Henrique Simão, aka Apelapato999, is a Brazilian content creator who is immensely popular all over the world for his tremendous skill in Garena Free Fire. Over the last few years, he has amassed an impressive following on YouTube, where he posts gameplay montages.

His channel currently has 2.61 million subscribers and 138 million views. Apelapato999 also has 788 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

Apelapato999’s Free Fire ID and rank

Apelapato999’s Free Fire ID is 62875162. He is ranked Gold II in BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and Bronze I in CS-Ranked (Clash Squad).

Lifetime stats

Apelapato999's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Apelapato999 has played 7027 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 1335 matches, equating to a win rate of 18.99%. In the process, he has 18750 kills, equating to a K/D ratio of 3.29.

He has 5552 appearances in duo mode and has 1057 victories, translating to a win percentage of 19.03%. With 20867 frags, the player has maintained an incredible K/D ratio of 4.64.

The content creator has featured in 2228 solo games as well and has 430 first-place finishes, resulting in a win ratio of 19.29%. He has a total of 6941 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.86.

Ranked stats

Apelapato999's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Apelapato999 has played two squad matches in the current ranked season and has accumulated seven kills with a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has participated in a single solo game and has notched 14 frags for a K/D ratio of 14.00.

Note: Apelapato999’s stats will change as he features in more matches.

Monthly income

Apelapato999's income (Image via Social Blade)

Apelapato999’s monthly income from his channel is estimated to be between $507 and $8.1K. His yearly income lies in the range of $6.1K and $97.3K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Apelapato999 has been uploading Free Fire-related content for several years. With around 80 videos on his channel, he has gained an incredible number of views. He also has a second channel called Apelapato S2.

According to Social Blade, his primary channel has gained 30 thousand subscribers and 2.028 million views in the last 30 days.

