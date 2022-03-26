Are Free Fire unlimited diamond hacks fake? All you need to know about the risks and consequences

Garena has integrated a diverse selection of cosmetics into Free Fire throughout the years, and players may obtain most of these by spending diamonds. However, the in-game currency of the battle royale game has to be purchased with actual money. However, not all players are willing to spend money on the game.

Gamers often look for alternatives to satisfy their desire to acquire in-game items. Some even resort to the use of illicit hacks and cheats like diamond generators. It is important to note that there can be severe consequences for cheating. The following section provides a detailed overview regarding the same.

Disclaimer: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

Are unlimited diamond generators for Free Fire legit?

Many websites are available on the internet that offer diamond generators, and they all claim to be able to supply an indefinite amount of diamonds. However, players should be aware that they are fake and do not function under any circumstances.

This is because the in-game currency of Free Fire is maintained on the server side of the game rather than on the client side. As a result, gamers must stay away from any such websites and hacks.

Consequences and risks for using Free Fire diamond hacks

The usage of diamond hacks is considered to be cheating, as per the official Anti-Hack FAQ of the game. It essentially states the following:

"Using any unauthorized third-party programs which are not released by Garena, modifying the game client, and/or playing in a modified game client in order to use functions that are non existent on the official game."

Furthermore, it should be mentioned that the developers have a zero-tolerance stance against cheating which might result in a range of significant repercussions, including a permanent account ban. Additionally, the use of unlawful modified versions of the game for diamonds could also be detrimental to the users' devices because they may include viruses and malware.

Hence, it is suggested that players refrain from using these techniques and instead purchase the in-game currency from official sources such as the in-game top-up center.

