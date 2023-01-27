Arisudan YT’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, and more

Arisudan Tapadar is a successful Free Fire MAX content creator from Burdwan, West Bengal. His channel Arisudan YT has 651k subscribers, and viewers tune in to watch exciting gameplay clips and short videos.

Besides his primary channel, Arisudan also started a second channel called ItZ Ari (1.35k subscribers), where he recently started streaming Valorant. He is also a member of the NXT guild in the game that is led by popular YouTuber Classy.

Arisudan YT’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and other details

Arisudan YT’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1595237423. The content creator is ranked Silver 2 in BR-Ranked Season 31 and Grandmaster in CS-Ranked Season 17. He has the following stats in the battle royale title as of January 27, 2023.

BR Career stats

Arisudan YT's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has participated in 608 solo matches and emerged victorious on 31 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 5.09%. He has successfully defeated 1063 opponents, resulting in a K/D ratio of 1.84.

Arisudan YT has a record of 38 wins in 634 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 5.99%. He has secured 629 eliminations in this mode, achieving a K/D ratio of 1.06.

Finally, Arisudan YT has won 181 out of 1547 squad encounters, corresponding to a win rate of 11.70%. He scored 1816 frags, averaging a K/D ratio of 1.33.

BR Ranked stats

The YouTuber's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

He has played one solo match but failed to secure the win.

The YouTuber has also featured in 10 squad games in the current Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 31 and registered one victory, corresponding to a win rate of 10%. He has eliminated 32 opponents, notching a K/D ratio of 3.56.

CS Career stats

The content creator's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Arisudan YT has participated in 6131 Clash Squad matches, with his team defeating the opponents 3785 times, resulting in a win rate of 61.74%. He has bagged 36615 kills in the mode alone, ending up with a KDA of 1.99.

Note: The content creator’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article. The numbers will change as the content creator participates in more games in Free Fire MAX.

Monthly income

Arisudan YT's estimated monthly income as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Arisudan YT’s monthly revenue through his YouTube channel range from $6K to $96.2K. The projections for the entire year lie in the range of $72.2K and $1.2M.

YouTube channel

Arisudan YT is not a new name in the Free Fire community, as the content creator has been active on YouTube for quite a few years. The Indian star has uploaded over 600 videos that have more than 125 million views.

The channel had around 150k subscribers until October 2022, but it has seen a steady increase since then. Further, Social Blade estimates that the channel has received 24.061 million views and 82k subscribers in the last 30 days.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes