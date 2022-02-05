AS Gaming monthly income, UID number, real name, Free Fire stats, and more

AS Gaming, an Indian Free Fire content creator, has seen a significant surge recently. He has ascended through the ranks, becoming the country's second most subscribed YouTuber who makes content related to Garena's battle royale title.

His videos are entertaining to watch, courtesy of the unique ideas and great commentary. Presently, the subscriber and view count on the AS Gaming YouTube channel stands at 15.7 million and 2.12 billion.

AS Gaming's real name and Free Fire UID number

AS Gaming's real name is Sahil Rana and his UID number is 169525329.

The following are his stats, as of today, 5 February 2022:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has played 8015 squad games and has 1265 victories, leading to a win percentage of 15.78%. He has registered 21173 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Sahil has competed in 2297 duo matches and has 323 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 14.06%. In the process, he has racked up 6393 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.24.

The content creator also has 2748 solo games to his name and has remained unbeaten in 357, possessing a win ratio of 12.99%. With 10253 eliminations, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 4.29.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current ranked season of the game, the streamer has featured in a single duo match and has secured one kill at a K/D ratio of 1.00.

The YouTuber has the same stats as the duo mode in the solo games, killing a single opponent in one appearance.

Note: AS Gaming's Free Fire stats will change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

His monthly income and more details as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly income of Sahil Rana through the AS Gaming YouTube channel is mentioned to be between $17.6K and $281.8K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Sahil Rana's primary YouTube channel, AS Gaming, has been in existence for several years. There are currently over 750 videos, with the most popular racking up more than 24 million views. According to Social Blade, he has garnered 200 thousand subscribers and 70.438 million views in the previous 30 days.

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from that, the famous figure runs numerous other channels as well.

Edited by Ravi Iyer