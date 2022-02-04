Gyan Sujan’s UID number, monthly earnings, Free Fire stats, and more

Sujan Mistri, known by his fans as Gyan Sujan, is one of the most prominent Indian Free Fire players. Gyan Gaming is the name of his YouTube channel, where he has been streaming and generating original content based on the game for quite some time.

Gyan Sujan’s following has expanded immensely in recent years, with his subscriber and view counts surpassing 13.6 million and 1.90 billion, respectively.

Gyan Sujan’s UID number in Free Fire and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire UID number is ‘70393167’ and his IGN is ‘_GyanSujan_’.

The following are the stats of the content creator, as of 4 February:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Sujan has played a total of 19138 squad games and has managed to better his foes in 6832, possessing a win percentage of 35.69%. He has secured a total of 68787 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 5.59.

In the duo matches, he has 2235 appearances and has precisely 510 victories, which comes down to a win rate of 22.81%. With 6107 kills, he has a kill-to-death ratio of 3.54.

Apart from this, Gyan Gaming has also featured in 1441 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 159, equating to a win ratio of 11.03%. In the process, he has 2363 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.84.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber is yet to play a game in the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 25.

CS Career

CS Career (Image via Garena)

Gyan Sujan has participated in 1174 Clash Squad matches and has 594 victories, translating to a win rate of 50.60%. He has 5725 kills to his name for a KDA of 1.27.

Note: Gyan Sujan's Free Fire stats will change as he plays more matches.

Monthly earnings

Monthly earnings and more details of Gyan Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly earnings of Sujan Mistri through his channel are between $7.4K and $118.1K. (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Gyan Gaming started his journey in content creation several years back, and his growth is quite commendable. His videos are pretty engaging to watch due to his excellent commentary.

Also Read Article Continues below

As per Social Blade, he has gained 300 thousand subscribers and 29.524 million views within the period of the last 30 days itself.

Edited by Srijan Sen