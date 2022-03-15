AS Gaming real name, age, photo, Free Fire UID and more

Sahil Rana is an Indian YouTuber best known for videos dedicated to Garena Free Fire. For those unfamiliar with him, he is the one behind the enormously successful YouTube channel ‘A_S Gaming,’ which has 16.7 million subscribers and 2.23 billion, demonstrating his immense fame.

Furthermore, Sahil Rana is also the co-founder of X Network, responsible for managing many well-known content creators like Gyan Gaming, Lokesh Gamer, Aditech and more.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire UID and real name

AS Gaming’s Free Fire UID is 169525329, and as stated earlier, his actual name is Sahil Rana.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has played 8022 squad games and has 1265 victories, which comes down to a win percentage of 15.76%. He has accumulated 21198 kills, ensuring an incredible K/D ratio of 3.14.

Meanwhile, he also has precisely 2300 appearances in the duo mode, winning 326 of them for a win ratio of 14.17%. Sahil has racked up 6417 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.25.

The YouTuber has outclassed his enemies in 357 of the 2750 solo games as well, leading to a win rate of 12.98%. In the process, he has 10265 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.29.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season, AS Gaming has two squad matches to his name, killing five opponents with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Clash Squad Career (CS-Career)

Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

When looking at Free Fire’s Clash Squad match, the content creator has 1014 wins in 1776 games, resulting in a win rate of 57.09%. He has 11206 kills for a KDA of 1.82.

Note: AS Gaming's Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

AS Gaming’s photo and age

Readers will be able to see how AS Gaming looks in the Instagram photo that has been attached above. He is 18 years old at the time of this writing.

YouTube channel

AS Gaming has witnessed a rapid rise to fame on the YouTube platform. This is evidenced by the fact that he only had roughly 70 thousand subscribers in March 2020, gaining over 16.6 million since then.

The famous personality also has a few other YouTube channels featuring a wide range of unique content.

