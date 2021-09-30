AS Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, real name and more

Sahil Rana, often known as AS Gaming, has become one of the most prominent Free Fire YouTubers. He has amassed a large following on YouTube as a result of the engaging videos that he uploads on a regular basis.

His subscriber and view counts are currently at about 14.4 million and 1.78 billion, respectively. Aside from that, AS Gaming has over 1.5 million Instagram followers. Here is an overview of his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 169525329. Here are his stats as of today, 30 September 2021:

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

AS Gaming has competed in 7833 squad games and has secured 1209 Booyahs, having a win percentage of 15.43%. He has accumulated 20353 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.07.

In duo mode, the YouTuber has bettered his foes in 310 of the 2218 matches he has played, resulting in a win rate of 13.97%. He has racked up 6056 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.17.

Apart from this, AS Gaming has made 2733 appearances in the solo matches and has come out on top on 354 of them, leading to a win ratio of 12.95%. In the process, he has killed 10191 enemies, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.28.

Ranked stats

AS Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing ranked season, AS Gaming has taken part in 11 squad games and has managed to triumph in 4 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 36.36%. He has notched 66 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 9.43.

Meanwhile, the content creator has played two duo matches and one solo game, killing three and two enemies in them, respectively.

Monthly income

Earnings and more details of AS Gaming on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, AS Gaming’s monthly earnings from his channel lie between $37.2K and $595.9K.

YouTube channel

On his primary channel, AS Gaming has regularly created Free Fire-related content over the past few years. As previously stated, he has 14.4 million subscribers with 1.78 billion views combined.

According to Social Blade, AS Gaming has gained 700 thousand subscribers and 148.97 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: AS Gaming's stats mentioned in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more Free Fire matches.

