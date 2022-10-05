AS Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and monthly income in October 2022

Sahil Rana's YouTube channel, AS Gaming, has experienced unprecedented growth over the last two years. It currently ranks second on YouTube's list of most subscribed Indian Free Fire channels, with 18.8 million subscribers. The content creator has recently diversified his content and now also posts vlogs, shorts, and reaction videos.

The YouTuber, popularly known as AS Gaming, also runs other channels on the platform. These include Sahil Rana (1.11 million subscribers), A_S Tech (64.9k subscribers), A_S Highlights (18.5 million subscribers), and A_S Shorts (1.24 million subscribers).

AS Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and all other details

AS Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 169525329. His stats in the battle royale game are as follows:

BR Career stats

AS Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has competed in 2766 solo matches, winning 358 times and averaging a win rate of 12.94%. He bagged 10296 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.28 while also securing 5201 headshots for a headshot percentage of 50.51%.

The content creator has also won 331 of the 2310 duo matches he has played, recording a win rate of 14.32%. With 468 kills and 1744 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.27 and a headshot percentage of 26.96%.

AS Gaming has secured 1278 Booyahs in 8065 squad matches, translating to a win rate of 15.84%. He has bagged 21354 frags and 5327 headshots in this mode for a K/D ratio of 3.15 and a headshot percentage of 24.95%.

BR Ranked stats

AS Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has featured in only one ranked squad match in Free Fire MAX Season 29 and failed to register a win. With four frags in the mode, he has a K/D ratio of four. He failed to record a single headshot during the match.

The YouTuber is yet to play any ranked solo or duo matches this season.

CS Career stats

AS Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has played 1867 Clash Squad matches and secured 1067 victories, maintaining a win rate of 57.15%. With 11905 opponents and 4713 headshots in this mode, he has a KDA of 1.84 and a headshot percentage of 39.59%.

Note: AS Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 5 October 2022. The numbers will change as he participates in more matches in the battle royale game.

Guild and rank

AS Gaming's guild details (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming is a member of the A_S E-SPORTS guild, whose ID is 70392909. He is ranked Bronze 2 and Bronze 1 in BR Ranked Season 29 and CS Ranked Season 15, respectively.

Monthly income

The channel's monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to figures released by Social Blade, AS Gaming's monthly YouTube earnings range from $9.2K to $146.5K. Meanwhile, his yearly revenue is between $109.9K and $1.8M.

YouTube channel

Sahil Rana has been posting Free Fire videos since the beginning of 2019. The AS Gaming channel has seen a tremendous increase in subscribers since mid-2020.

The content creator received one million subscribers in the second half of 2020 and saw this count significantly increase by the end of the year. He has 1073 videos on the channel at the moment, with 2.601 billion views combined.

