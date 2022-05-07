AS Gaming vs Cerol: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats in May 2022?

In the sphere of Free Fire content creation, Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, and Lucio dos Santos, aka Cerol, are two of the most well-known personalities. They are from India and Brazil, respectively, and have a massive fan following thanks to their incredible content.

As of the time of writing, the former has over 17.2 million subscribers and 2.32 billion views on his primary channel. Cerol, on the other hand, has 7.2 million subscribers and over 578.417 million views to his name.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 169525329, and these are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has played 2752 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 358, having a win percentage of 13.00%. He has 10288 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.30.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has bettered his foes in 327 of the 2305 games, possessing a win ratio of 14.18%. With 6438 frags, he has a kill-to-death ratio of 3.25.

Sahil has also featured in 8047 squad matches and has secured 1271 victories, retaining a win rate of 15.79%. In the process, he has 21255 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has competed in only a single duo game in the ongoing ranked season and has managed to get the win. He has killed five opponents with a K/D ratio of 5.00.

Apart from that, he is yet to engage in any other modes.

Cerol’s Free Fire ID and stats

Cerol’s Free Fire ID is 1814853268. Listed below are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Cerol has played a total of 1384 solo games in Free Fire and has 172 wins, converting to a win percentage of 12.42%. He has racked up 7941 frags for a K/D ratio of 6.55.

Looking at the duo matches, he has 716 appearances and 88 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 12.29%. At a K/D ratio of 6.22, he has 3908 kills.

The YouTuber has additionally played 5884 solo games and has 1248 matches, equating to a win ratio of 21.21%. He has accumulated 21150 kills in this mode, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.56.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Cerol has participated in 7 solo matches in the current season and has two wins at a win rate of 28.57%. With a K/D ratio of 9.20, he has 46 kills.

In the meantime, he has played 60 duo games and has 11 Booyahs, which comes down to a win percentage of 18.33%. There are 410 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 8.37.

The content creator has also played five squad matches, killing 21 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.20.

Comparison

AS Gaming Cerol Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 2752 2305 8047 1384 716 5884 Wins 358 327 1271 172 88 1248 Win rate 13.00% 14.18% 15.79% 12.42% 12.29% 21.21% Kills 10288 6438 21255 7941 3908 21150 K/D ratio 4.30 3.25 3.14 6.55 6.22 4.56

When comparing the lifetime stats, Cerol is better in squad mode. Meanwhile, in duo and solo matches, AS Gaming has a better win rate, while the former has a greater K/D ratio.

We cannot compare their ranked games as AS Gaming has only played a single duo match and has yet to participate in other modes.

Edited by Saman