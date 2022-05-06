SK Sabir Boss vs Sooneeta: Who has better in-game stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and Sooneeta are two of the many successful Free Fire content creators on YouTube who have found success with their content around the battle royale title. SK Sabir hails from Kolkata, India, and is well-known in the community for his impressive gameplay skills, boasting 4.91 million subscribers.

Sunita Thapa Magar is a content creator for Galaxy Racer from Nepal with 5.28 million subscribers. She regularly posts shorts, content around events, gameplay, vlogs, etc.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title.

What is SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID?

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535. The YouTuber has the following stats within the game:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has played 1834 solo games and has come out in the top 157 times, contributing to a win rate of 8.56%. With 3879 eliminations to his name, the YouTuber has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 2.31.

He has also featured in 3276 duo matches and emerged victorious 642 times, a win percentage of 19.59%. SK Sabir Gaming has raked up 9032 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Finally, he has participated in 35555 squad games and scored 11345 Booyahs, recording a win percentage of 31.90%. The star player has 125452 kills in the mode itself, registering a 5.18 - K/D ratio.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

First of all, SK Sabir Boss has competed in 17 solo games and bettered the opponents a single time, translating to a win percentage of 5.88%. At the same time, he has acquired 51 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.19.

He has also won six of the 35 duo matches this season and upheld a win rate of 17.14%. The YouTuber has bagged 135 kills, securing a kill-to-death ratio of 4.66.

Coming into the squad games, SK Sabir Gaming has made 130 appearances and earned first place 34 times, equaling a win rate of 26.15%. He has taken down 448 opponents for a K/D ratio of 4.67.

What is Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID?

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296. She holds the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has been engaged in 968 solo games and was undefeated 75 times, corresponding to a win rate of 7.74%. She recorded 1649 eliminations, aggregating to a K/D ratio of 1.85.

The YouTuber has stepped up into 1952 duo games and has a winning tally of 309, roughly equating to a win percentage of 15.82%. She has accumulated 3632 kills, sustaining a kill-to-death ratio of 2.21.

In the end, Sooneeta has played 23850 squad games and worked her way to 5607 wins, which comes down to a win ratio of 23.50%. She has racked up 60184 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has contested in nine ranked duo games and attained four wins, retaining a 44.44%-win rate. The professional player has chalked up 41 kills while managing a K/D ratio of 8.20.

The YouTuber has also participated in 126 squad matches and walked out with 61 first place, attributing to a win percentage of 48.41%. The player has churned 647 frags, notching a K/D ratio of 9.95.

Note: Players’ stats were recorded on 6 May 2022 and are subject to change.

SK Sabir Boss vs. Sooneeta: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK SabirBoss Sooneeta Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 1834 3276 35555 968 1952 23850 Wins 157 642 11345 75 309 5607 Win rate 8.56% 19.59% 31.90% 7.74% 15.82% 23.50% Kills 3879 9032 125452 1649 3632 60184 K/D ratio 2.31 3.43 5.18 1.85 2.21 3.30

SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio and win rate than Sooneeta across all formats, i.e., lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches.

SK SabirGaming Sooneeta Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 17 6 130 0 9 126 Wins 1 35 34 0 4 61 Win rate 5.88% 17.14% 26.15% 0 44.44% 48.41% Kills 51 135 448 0 41 647 K/D ratio 3.19 4.66 4.67 0 8.20 9.95

This situation is entirely different when the ranked stats are evaluated, as Sooneeta has the edge on both fronts in ranked duo and squad matches.

It can be said that the former has better lifetime stats while the latter has played better this season.

