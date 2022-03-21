AS Gaming vs Raistar: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in March 2022?

Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, and Raistar are two Indian YouTubers that create videos based on Garena Free Fire, one of the most popular battle royale titles in the country. They have a massive audience and regularly upload a wide variety of original content.

The former has 16.7 million subscribers and 2.25 billion views as of this writing. On the other hand, Raistar has more than 6.66 million subscribers and 153.41 million views to his name.

What is AS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID?

AS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 169525329, and these are his statistics:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has played 8024 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 1266 of them for a win rate of 15.77%. In the process, he has acquired 21205 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Apart from this, the popular personality has appeared in 2300 duo matches, winning 326 with a win percentage of 14.17%. He has accumulated 6417 frags, upholding a kill-to-death ratio of 3.25.

Sahil has participated in 2750 solo games as well and has emerged on top on 357 occasions, which comes to a win ratio of 12.98%. He has notched 10265 kills, ensuring a 4.29-K/D ratio.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s current season, AS Gaming has only played two squad games, killing five enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.50. He has not played matches in other modes within the game.

What is Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID?

Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID is 12022250, and listed below are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has featured in 16526 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 2759 of them, resulting in a win percentage of 16.69%. With 54382 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Meanwhile, he has also played 4497 duo games and has 706 first-place finishes, having a win rate of 15.69%. In the process, the player has secured 14379 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.79.

Moreover, the YouTuber has 3548 solo matches to his name and has 401 victories, equating to a win ratio of 11.30%. He has 10776 kills for a kill-to-death ratio of 3.42.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar is yet to play ranked games in the ongoing ranked season.

Comparison

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming Raistar Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 2750 2300 8024 3548 4497 16526 Wins 357 326 1266 401 706 2759 Win rate 12.98% 14.17% 15.77% 11.30% 15.69% 16.69% Kills 10265 6417 21205 10776 14379 54382 K/D ratio 4.29 3.25 3.14 3.42 3.79 3.95

Their lifetime stats show that Raistar has the edge in the duo and squad modes, while AS Gaming has the upper hand in the solo mode.

Ranked stats

AS Gaming Raistar Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 2 0 0 0 0 0 Wins 0 0 0 0 0 0 Win rate 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kills 5 0 0 0 0 0 K/D ratio 2.50 0 0 0 0 0

We cannot compare the ranked stats as Raistar has not played any games and AS Gaming has only played two solo matches.

Note: AS Gaming and Raistar's stats are subject to change.

