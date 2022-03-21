BlackPink Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, channel views, and monthly income in March 2022

With Free Fire's meteoric popularity on mobile, streaming this battle royale title has become a viable career option for many players. Several notable content creators have risen to prominence in the game's community over the last few years.

Diya Hazarika, aka Miss Diya, runs the popular channel, BlackPink Gaming, where she routinely streams Free Fire. The channel already has 1.21 million subscribers, and she also has 41k followers on her Instagram handle.

What is BlackPink Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID?

BlackPink Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 558477413. Her stats within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

BlackPink Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Miss Diya has appeared in 11849 squad games and has secured 2701 victories, contributing to a 22.79% win rate. She has defeated 30564 opponents and has a K/D ratio of 3.34.

Coming to the duo matches, she has 11568 games on her profile and has secured 2004 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 17.32%. With 29307 kills, BlackPink Gaming sustains a K/D ratio of 3.06.

Miss Diya has taken part in 6183 solo games and bested opponents on 645 occasions, earning her a 10.43% win rate. The YouTuber has chalked up 13292 kills, also bagging a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

BlackPink Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

BlackPink Gaming has played a handful of matches this ranked season and has won three out of five squad matches, resulting in a win rate of 60%. She has 15 frags in total, with a K/D ratio of 7.50 in this mode.

Additionally, she has competed in three solo games without securing any kills or wins.

CS Career

BlackPink Gaming's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Since the Clash Squad mode's introduction, Miss Diya has featured in 1639 matches and obtained 988 wins, resulting in a win rate of 60.28%. She has a KDA of 1.89, and an average of 2415 damage per match with 8075 kills to her name.

Note: BlackPink Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

BlackPink Gaming's monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports Miss Diya's monthly earnings to be within the range of $188 and $3K. The website also estimates her yearly revenue through the YouTube channel to be around $2.3K and $36.1K.

YouTube channel

Diya Hazarika started streaming the game on the BlackPink Gaming YouTube channel in August 2019 and has since acquired a sizable following. She currently has a total of 747 uploads and 83 million video views. The content creator has received 753k views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish