Badge 99's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and more stats in February 2022

Bharat, also known as Badge 99, is a well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire community. Players enjoy his engaging commentary on gameplay, event, and challenge videos.

His channel picked up pace in November 2020 as he gained over a million subscribers. The current subscriber count stands at 8.68 million, ranking him among the top Indian Free Fire YouTubers.

What is Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081 and his stats as of 10 February 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Badge 99's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has participated in 8902 squad matches and won 1532 games, sustaining a win rate of 17.20%. He has amassed 24707 kills, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.35.

The YouTuber has bettered his opponents in 187 out of 2010 duo matches, registering a win rate of 9.30%. He has aggregated 4350 kills, recording a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Bharat has played 1151 solo games and has outplayed his opponents 84 times, adding to a win rate of 7.29%. With 2848 eliminations, the internet star has managed a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Badge 99's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has participated in a single duo game but was unable to secure a win or a kill.

CS Career

Badge 99's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

He has appeared in 1884 Clash Squad games and earned 1236 Booyahs, resulting in a 65.61% win rate. Badge 99 has acquired 9892 kills, earning a KDA of 2.26.

Note: Badge 99’s stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

Badge 99's guild ID is 60740304 (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 is a member of the HAWK EYE 01 guild whose ID is 60740304. The YouTuber is in Gold 3 in BR-Ranked and Silver 3 in CS Ranked.

Income

Badge 99's monthly income (Image via Garena)

According to Social Blade, Badge 99 is expected to make around $5.4K - $86.4K per month via his YouTube channel. The player’s yearly income is estimated to be between $64.8K and $1M.

YouTube channel

Since the beginning of January 2019, Bharat has been uploading Free Fire videos on his YouTube channel regularly. He has uploaded more than 400 videos, which have received a total of 1.052 billion views combined.

He has garnered 110k subscribers and 21.599 million views in the last month alone.

