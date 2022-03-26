Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly income, and more in March 2022

Badge 99 is a renowned name in the Indian Free Fire community, and his unique and exciting videos have earned him a large audience on YouTube. Essentially, he puts up content related to aspects like gameplay, events, etc.

Over the years, his subscriber base has grown, and the current number stands at 8.8 million, alongside a total of 1.09 billion views. Additionally, he has close to 500 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

What is Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX ID?

Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX ID is 317768081, and he is currently ranked Silver III in Battle Royale and Bronze I in Clash Squad.

These are his stats within the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

He has 24k+ squad kills (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has played 8903 squad games and has 1532 victories, resulting in a win percentage of 17.20%. He has accumulated 24708 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.35.

The YouTuber has also made 2010 appearances in the duo mode, winning 187 at a win rate of 9.30%. He has secured 4350 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.39.

The player has participated in 1151 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 84, retaining a win ratio of 7.29%. With 2848 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

He has not played too many ranked games (Image via Garena)

The streamer has featured in four squad matches in the current season, killing four enemies at a K/D ratio of 1.00.

CS Career

He has maintained a CS Career KDA of 2.27 (Image via Garena)

Within the Clash Squad mode of Free Fire MAX, the internet star has competed in 2075 games and has outclassed his foes in 1297, coming down to a win rate of 62.51%. He has 10849 kills, maintaining a KDA of 2.27.

Note: Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX stats will change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Monthly income and more details of Badge 99 (Image via Social Blade)

Badge 99’s monthly income from his channel is between $7.2K and $115.2K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings lie in the range of $86.4K to $1.4 million.

(Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Bharat, the person behind the Badge 99 YouTube channel, has been uploading regular content for the past few years, with the oldest video dating to January 2019. In the same period, he had uploaded a total of 456 videos.

In addition, he runs another channel – Badge 99 Live – where there are 1.49 million subscribers.

