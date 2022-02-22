Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, monthly income, and more (February 2022)

Bharat, who goes by the name Badge 99, has cemented himself as one of the most prolific content creators in the Free Fire community. On his YouTube channel, he posts videos based on gameplay, challenges, and in-game pranks.

His rise over the last few years has been incredible, and he only had around 100 thousand subscribers two years ago (in February 2020). As of this writing, that figure stands at 8.7 million.

Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more details

Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX ID is 317768081. He is currently rated Silver III in BR-Ranked and Gold I in CS-Ranked.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has played 8902 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 1532 matches, possessing a win percentage of 17.20%. In the process, he has 24707 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 3.35.

Apart from this, he has 2010 appearances in the duo mode and has 187 victories, equating to a win rate of 9.30%. With a 2.39 K/D ratio, he has 4350 frags.

The YouTuber has also competed in 1151 solo games and has come out victorious on 84 occasions, translating to a win ratio of 7.29%. He has 2848 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Badge 99's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has only featured in a single squad match and has three kills in the current season.

CS Career

Badge 99's CS Career (Image via Garena)

When looking at the Clash Squad mode, the content creator has participated in 1953 matches and has 1254 wins, translating to a win rate of 64.21%. He has 10303 kills for a KDA of 2.25.

Monthly income

Monthly income and more details of Badge 99 (Image via Social Blade)

Badge 99’s monthly income is between $5.3K and $85.3K, whereas his yearly earnings lie in the range of $63.9K - $1 million. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Badge 99 has been periodically posting Free Fire-related content. There are over 427 videos on his channel, and they have amassed over 1.06 billion views. Within the past 30 days, his subscriber and view counts have increased by 80 thousand and 21.31 million, respectively.

Apart from this, Bharat runs another channel, Badge99 Live.

Edited by Siddharth Satish