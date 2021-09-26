Badge 99 vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire? (September 2021)

Badge 99 and Lokesh Gamer are two of India’s leading Free Fire content creators. They are well-liked in the community and have a pretty large following on Google’s video-sharing platform.

At the time of writing, Badge 99’s primary YouTube channel has over 7.72 million subscribers with 875.229 million views combined. By comparison, Lokesh Gamer boasts an enormous subscriber count of over 12.7 million and 1.166 billion views.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has 8727 squad games to his name and 1519 first-place finishes, with a win rate of 17.40%. He has racked up 24023 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.33.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 2009 matches and has a winning tally of 187, which comes down to a win percentage of 9.30%. As part of the process, the player has notched 4350 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.39.

The YouTuber has featured in 1151 solo games and has 84 victories, corresponding to a win ratio of 7.29%. He has 2848 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has just played seven squad games and is yet to win in the ongoing season. He killed 21 enemies, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has participated in 3406 squad games and has triumphed in 722, converting to a win percentage of 21.19%. With 6334 kills, the content creator has a kill-to-death K/D ratio of 2.36.

He has played 1533 duo matches and has bagged 153 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 9.98%. At a K/D ratio of 1.88, he has 2599 frags.

Lokesh Gamer has competed in 1313 solo games and has 135 wins, equating to a win ratio of 10.28%. He collected 2717 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

When talking about the current ranked season, Lokesh Gamer has played a single squad match and recorded eight kills. Apart from this, he has not played any ranked games.

Who has better stats in Free Fire?

When comparing lifetime stats, Lokesh Gamer has maintained a superior win rate in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad. On the other hand, Badge 99 has secured a better K/D ratio in them.

Also Read

The ranked stats cannot be compared as both the YouTubers haven’t played any games in solo and duo modes and have taken part in only a few squad matches.

Note: The stats of Badge 99 and Lokesh Gamer in this article are subject to change as they play more matches in Free Fire.

Edited by Srijan Sen