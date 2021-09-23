Badge 99 vs Pahadi Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in September 2021?

Badge 99 is an eminent figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He consistently posts videos related to the battle royale title on his YouTube channel, which now has 7.7 million subscribers and 876.35 million views.

Lokesh Karakoti is one of the finest Indian Free Fire esports athletes, and he currently represents Team Elite. He also has two YouTube channels, Pahadi Gamer and Pahadi Gaming, where he streams and posts videos.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has made 8725 appearances in squad mode and has 1519 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 17.40%. He has accumulated a total of 24017 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.33.

He has competed in 2009 duo games and has a winning tally of 187, resulting in a win rate of 9.30%. With 4350 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.39.

The popular YouTuber has also played 1151 solo matches and has 84 victories, having a win ratio of 7.29%. He has 2848 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Badge 99's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has played only five squad games in the current season and is yet to secure a win. He has notched 15 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Pahadi Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 147098967.

Lifetime stats

Pahadi Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Pahadi Gamer has featured in 21818 squad matches and has 5369 wins, maintaining a win rate of 24.60%. He has 70673 kills in the mode with a K/D ratio of 4.30.

Coming to duo mode, he has played 2034 games and has 229 Booyahs, corresponding to a win percentage of 11.25%. At a K/D ratio of 2.45, he has a total of 4420 kills.

Pahadi Gamer has competed in 1673 solo matches and has triumphed in 276, converting to a win ratio of 16.49%. He has collected 5841 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.18.

Ranked stats

Pahadi Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Pahadi Gamer has competed in 109 squad games in the current ranked season and has 23 victories, translating to a win percentage of 21.10%. With 535 kills, the esports athlete has a K/D ratio of 6.22.

Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Pahadi Gamer has the edge over Badge 99 in all three modes when it comes to lifetime stats in Garena Free Fire.

The ranked stats cannot be compared as both YouTubers haven’t played any ranked games in solo and duo modes, while Badge 99 has participated in only a few ranked squad matches.

Note: Badge 99's and Pahadi Gamer's stats in this article are subject to change as they play more matches in Free Fire.

