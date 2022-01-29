Baseer Gaming’s UID number, monthly income, Free Fire stats, and more

There is a large audience for Free Fire in India. Some content creators have achieved record-breaking statistics in the last few years, resulting in an influx of players trying their hand at it.

Baseer Gaming, also known to his viewers as Baseer Bhai, has recently emerged as one of the leading faces in the community. He runs multiple successful YouTube channels, two of which have the aforementioned names.

The Baseer Gaming channel boasts 5.35 million subscribers, while the second channel stands at 4.47 million.

What is Baseer Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Baseer Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 348089122. His stats as of 29 January 2022 are:

Lifetime stats

Baseer Gaming has 2219 wins in squad games (Image via Garena)

Baseer Gaming has participated in 12783 squad games and outperformed the competition 2219 times, leading to a win percentage of 17.35%. He has accumulated 37685 kills, at a K/D ratio of 3.57.

He has 2385 duo matches to his name and has defeated his opponents 248 times, equating to a win ratio of 10.39%. With 5655 frags, the YouTuber has secured a K/D ratio of 2.65.

Baseer Bhai has remained unbeaten in 139 of 2065 solo matches, resulting in a 6.73% win rate. He has recorded 4173 eliminations, ensuring a kill-to-death ratio of 2.17.

Ranked stats

Baseere Gaming has a 25% win rate in duo games (Image via Garena)

The streamer has engaged in 125 ranked squad matches and outperformed its opponents 22 times, resulting in a 17.6% win rate. He has accumulated 525 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 5.10.

The internet star has played 20 duo games and emerged victorious on five occasions, converting to a win percentage of 25%. He has secured 117 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.80.

He has not engaged in any solo matches yet.

Note: Baseer Gaming’s Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Guild

Baseer Gaming’s guild details (Image via Garena)

He leads the Baseer Gaming guild in the game.

Monthly income

His monthly income (Image via Garena)

Bhai’s monthly earnings through the Baseer Gaming YouTube channel are estimated in the range of $7.3K to $116.7K. The approximated yearly income is said to be around $87.5K to $1.4M.

Source: Social Blade

YouTube channel

The player has regularly uploaded videos to Baser Gaming since July 2020. Users can find more than 700 videos on the channel, which have notched 600 million views altogether. When it comes to the growth in the last 30 days, he has added 260k subscribers and 29.17 million views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer