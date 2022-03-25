Best Free Fire characters with active abilities after OB33 update 

Garena Free Fire provides 43 characters with abilities that one can further divide into two categories -- active and passive. The latter ones are pretty basic and don't require manual activation. Players don't need to perform a specific action as passive skills will automatically start working in the background.

However, players need to wait for the skills to recharge when it comes to characters with active abilities. Once the recharge is complete, one can unleash an ability that can prove to be helpful. Players need to activate the active abilities with specific timings to enhance the benefits.

Note: This list is not in a particular order and solely reflects the author's opinions. The character abilities mentioned are at their first levels and can be upgraded further.

Garena Free Fire: 5 best characters with active abilities after the OB33 update

1) Xayne

Skill: Xtreme Encounter

Xtreme Encounter Cooldown: 150.seconds

Xayne is one of the most underrated characters in the game, despite being an active ability character. Players often overlook her in front of other overpowered alternatives like Alok and K. However, she is arguably the most potent female Free Fire character, especially while adopting an attacking strategy.

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter skill allows users to get a temporary health-point boost of 80 points that decays over time. One can use this temporary HP for 15 seconds before the ability resets. During the activation period, players' capability to deal damage to shields and gloo walls also upscales by 80%.

2) Alok

Skill: Drop the Beat

Drop the Beat Cooldown: 45 seconds

The second entry on this list is DJ Alok, who is, unlike Xayne, quite popular among users. He has been one of the most loved characters in Free Fire ever since his debut in the game. The popularity can be attributed to his impressive capabilities on the battlefield.

Players can activate Drop the Beat for five seconds. Upon activation, the skill forms a 5-meter aura that allows two benefits: increased agility and HP regeneration. The former enhances by 10%, while the latter happens at five HP/second.

3) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Healing Heartbeat Cooldown: 80 seconds

Dimitri helps defend against overpowered enemies as his active ability offers health regeneration within ten seconds. His Healing Heartbeat skill allows users to create a temporary healing zone they can use with their teammates.

Health regeneration happens regardless of the state of allies or players, i.e., downed or not. The HP gain occurs at three HP per second, where downed players or teammates can self-help themselves to recover.

4) K

Skill: Master of All (active)

Master of All (active) Cooldown: Not available

Not available Mode Switch Cooldown: Three seconds

Master of All, K's active skill, boasts two sub-modes that are given below:

Psychology mode: Gamers received a continuous three-point addition to their EP bar at intervals of 2.2 seconds. The EP gain can be beneficial when players rush, escape, or use any other gameplay strategy.

Gamers received a continuous three-point addition to their EP bar at intervals of 2.2 seconds. The EP gain can be beneficial when players rush, escape, or use any other gameplay strategy. Jiu-jitsu mode: EP and health are essential in a match, and so is providing support to the team. Thus, K's Jiu-jitsu mode becomes quite beneficial as it offers an increased conversion rate to teammates. The allies lying within a six-meter radius of K receive by 500% increase.

Captain Booyah is considered one of the most potent characters in Free Fire due to his versatility. Players using K often get the upper hand in several combat situations provided they have a decent skill-set. Additionally, K also offers an increase in the capacity of the EP bar by 50 points.

5) Skyler

Skill: Riptide Rhythm

Riptide Rhythm Cooldown: 60 seconds

Skyler is yet another impressive Free Fire character who flaunts overpowered in-game capabilities. However, he is not as talked about as characters like K, Wukong, Alok, and Chrono. He is superior to many other in-game characters when it comes to providing a balanced tactical advantage.

Using his Riptide Rhythm, Skyler unleashes a sonic wave that has the capability to destroy a maximum of five gloo walls within a 50-meter range. Moreover, his active ability also helps in regenerating HP (starting at four points). The only condition to HP gain is gloo wall deployment during the activation period.

Disclaimer: Indian government has banned Free Fire and 53 other apps as of 14 February. Therefore, gamers should install and use the MAX variant to access their player UIDs.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan