Best Free Fire emulators to run Free Fire on PC in February 2022

Even if Free Fire is only available on mobile devices, players have the option to enjoy the battle royale game on PC. However, they will need to download and install an emulator first.

Emulators are nothing but software that helps PCs run mobile applications seamlessly. These are mainly used by players who are curious to try out their favorite mobile games on their laptop/PC.

Top 5 emulators to run Free Fire on laptop/PC

1) BlueStacks 5

Players can tweak the game controls to their preference (Image via BlueStacks Support)

This is the most popular emulator that has been chosen by several gamers. The emulator does not need very high-end requirements and provides players the option to enjoy Free Fire via Hybrid Cloud or Local PC.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7 and above

CPU: Intel or AMD processor

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 5 GB

2) NoxPlayer

NoxPlayer is the best emulator for content creators (Image via Bignox)

One of the best aspects of this emulator is that it is compatible with low-end PCs. Since the emulator comes equipped with a macro recorder, players have the option to record their best in-game moments.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)

CPU: Intel/AMD Dual core processor

GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up

RAM: 1.5 GB

Storage: 1.5 GB

3) LDPlayer

90 FPS gameplay is supported by this emulator (Image via LDPlayer)

Many players appreciate the keyboard mapping and mouse controls of this emulator. The emulator gives players the option to run multiple games at once and connect with their friends online to enjoy them.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)

CPU: Intel/AMD Dual core processor

GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 36 GB

4) GameLoop

The latest version of Tencent Gaming Buddy (Image via GameLoop/YouTube)

Tencent’s own creation, GameLoop, used to be called Tencent Gaming Buddy. Players can be assured that their battle royale experience will not be compromised if they use this emulator as it supports good graphics and has easy controls.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions required)

CPU: Intel Core i3 560 @ 3.3 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 945 @ 3.0 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD 5870 (DirectX-11 compliant with 1GB of VRAM)

DirectX: Version 9.0c

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 1 GB

5) MEmu Play

Gameplay on MEmu Play (Image via MEmu)

This emulator is the best option for players who have limited internet access as it uses low mobile data to run Free Fire. The multi-instance manager feature allows players to run multiple games and seamlessly makes the switch from one game to another.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)

CPU: Intel/AMD Dual core processor

GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Shaheen Banu