3 best Free Fire Emulators for 4 GB RAM PCs: Requirements and download links in 2022

Installation of an emulator is mandatory if one wants to run Free Fire on their computer. This software helps to emulator any mobile application on a laptop or a PC.

There are many popular emulators out there that can be downloaded by players who want to enjoy Free Fire on their PC. The following list is about the top three emulators compatible with a 4 GB RAM PC.

Best emulators to run Free Fire

1) NoxPlayer

NoxPlayer is one of the most popular emulators (Image via Bignox)

This emulator comes equipped with a macro recorder that allows players to capture their best moments in-game. This feature is very beneficial for content creators. NoxPlayer supports controllers and keyboards, thus ensuring that gamers have an immersive battle royale experience.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)

Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit) CPU: Intel/AMD Dual-core processor

Intel/AMD Dual-core processor GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up

OpenGL 2.0 up RAM: 1.5 GB

1.5 GB Storage: 1.5 GB

Players can click here to download.

2) LDPlayer

This emulator supports 90 FPS gameplay (Image via LDPlayer)

The game's pace will not be compromised if players use LDPlayer to run the battle royale game. It has good keyboard mapping controls and supports the mouse as well. Gamers can connect with their friends online and run multiple games at once.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)

Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit) CPU: Intel/AMD Dual-core processor

Intel/AMD Dual-core processor GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up

OpenGL 2.0 up RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Storage: 36 GB

Players can click here to download.

3) MEmu Play

Gameplay on MEmu Play (Image via MEmu)

One of the best aspects of this emulator is that it uses limited mobile data to run the game. The multi-instance manager feature of MEmu Play allows gamers to shift from one game to another in seconds. The emulator is used worldwide and has over 100 million downloads.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)

Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit) CPU: Intel/AMD Dual-core processor

Intel/AMD Dual-core processor GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up

OpenGL 2.0 up RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Storage: 2 GB

Players can click here to download.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author's opinion.

