Best Free Fire graphics and controls settings for Android devices

Getting the settings and controls perfect in any game is paramount for a good experience, and Free Fire is no different. The battle royale title features very few adjustments that players can make for the graphics section.

However, there are many control and sensitivity settings available that they can adjust to their preference. Some beginners may become overwhelmed by these selections, and here are the best settings available that they can utilize.

Best Free Fire settings

1) Graphics

Gamers can set the settings at the highest if their device can support it (Image via Garena)

Adjusting the graphics based on the device utilized is essential to ensure a seamless gaming experience. If a gamer uses a low-end device, they can change the graphics to smooth. They may then try setting the FPS option to high, and if they experience lag, they should put it at normal.

However, if players use a device capable of supporting better visuals, they may set the graphics to Ultra while also enabling high resolution and shadow. Moreover, they may subsequently close all applications running in the background to ensure a smoother experience.

2) Controls

Aim precision should be set at default (Image via Garena)

Aim Precision is the game's aim assist feature, and players should leave it at default to make gunfights easy. Other control settings, such as single or double grenade slots, run mode, and free look, are entirely up to the preference.

On similar lines, custom HUD is also entirely subjective, and gamers should not often change it. Players may increase the fire button's size and place a crouch option close to it, which helps put the Gloo Walls quickly.

However, they should avoid making the controls too complicated.

3) Sensitivity

Free Fire players can use this as a base (Image via Garena)

Sensitivity is one of the most discussed topics among users. Gamers are always imitating the settings of famous players in an attempt to better their gameplay, but this does not bring in any change.

Users should strive for the higher end of the general and red dot settings to guarantee smooth movement and improved drag shots. They can use the following settings as a base and fine-tune them on the training island. Users may even exceed this range if they are more comfortable with it.

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2x Scope: 90 – 95

4x Scope: 85 – 90

Sniper Scope: 65 – 70

Free Look: 75 - 80

Edited by Yasho Amonkar