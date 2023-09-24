5 best Free Fire India gun combinations

A reason that attracts many players to Free Fire is the abundance of firearms that its battleground offers. The game often leaves you in situations where you'll find some of the best weapons at your disposal. At such moments, you should remember that some guns serve better when accompanied by a suitable firearm; therefore, you should carefully make your weapon combination.

An ideal weapon combo should allow you to make your presence felt in close as well as in long-range combat. In this article, we’ll help you find the perfect gun combination. Since tournaments don’t allow weapon skins, we’ve listed these guns without their skins.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions

Free Fire India 5 best gun combinations

1) Kord + M79

This combination is perfect for you if you’ve recently installed Free Fire on your mobile or figuring out your role in your team. The LMG, Kord, comes in handy to suppress your enemies’ fire and can help you, along with your squad, to rush on the opponents and pin them down.

Moreover, if you spot a whole squad huddled in a place, the M79 launcher can get you a clutch by a single shot. It also helps you to push on your enemies or flush them out from their hidings.

2) AUG+Mag-7

With this weapon combination, you can stand out in close and mid-range combat. Due to its low recoil, the AUG becomes a trustworthy firearm to spray and knock down a far-off enemy.

Moreover, the gun deals decent damage while performing an excellent rate of fire with accuracy. By pairing with the SG, Mag-7, you can increase your chances of getting a Booyah.

Mag-7 gets you covered in close-range gunfights. It's also one of the best shotguns in Free Fire that deals great damage and outshines the other SG in the game due to its high clip size of eight.

3) M249+M1887

If you’re an aggressive player, this weapon combination will increase your likelihood of getting a Booyah. If used skilfully, the sheer clip size of the M249 can make the enemy think twice before getting into mid-range combat.

However, the LMG is only available via airdrops in the game but inflicts decent damage and covers long-range with accuracy.

The M1887 will take care of your close-range-close-space gunfights. It has the highest damage count among the SGs in Free Fire. On the downside, it has a tiny magazine count of two. Nevertheless, the LMG will ensure your safety if you run out of magazines while using the M1887.

4) Groza+Mag-7

The Groza is one of the most loved ARs in Free Fire and has even been labeled as the near-perfect gun of the game. However, after the OB41 update, its performance is seen to have been slightly reduced. That said, it still stands as the most preferred weapon by many players and goes perfectly well with the Mag-7.

Though the Groza comes with a little recoil, it deals massive damage, has the highest rate of fire in the list of FF ARs, has an impressive reload speed, and accurately covers long-range.

An aggressive player can pair the Groza with Mag-7, as the latter will take care of mid-range combat; meanwhile, the former will ensure your close-range victory.

5) M82B+Groza

The M82B is one of the best SRs that Free Fire has in its inventory. Accuracy is an attribute that an experienced sniper should look for in any SR, and the M82B doesn’t disappoint in this regard.

Moreover, the weapon has high damage, range, reload speed, and rate of fire; it can even penetrate the gloo walls.

The Groza lands perfectly well with the M82B. With this weapon combination and their skillful use, you can conquer close as well as long-range combat on the FF battlefield.

