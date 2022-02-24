Best Free Fire MAX character combinations without DJ Alok in February 2022

Characters play a significant role in Free Fire MAX, and there is a wide variety of them to choose from. Each one has a distinct skill that can significantly assist users in obtaining the Booyah. Furthermore, gamers can also construct character combinations by purchasing skill slots with gold or diamonds.

DJ Alok is one of the characters numerous people choose as a base for the combinations. However, not everyone possesses him, and many individuals look for combos in Free Fire MAX without Alok.

Note: To provide different options, no characters have been repeated. Secondly, the skills listed below are at their base level in Free Fire MAX.

Top 3 character combinations without DJ Alok in Free Fire MAX

3) Dimitri + Otho + Leon + Shirou

This is a balanced combo (Image via Garena)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri creates a 3.5m-diameter healing zone after the activation of his ability. Inside, users and allies will be able to restore 3HP/s, and if knocked down, they will also have the ability to self-recover. This lasts for 10 seconds and has an 85-second cooldown.

Otho: Memory Mist

After eliminating an enemy, the positions of all other foes in a 25m range get revealed as a result of Otho’s Memory Mist. Information regarding their location gets shared with teammates as well.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

Leon’s unique ability restores five health after users survive in combat. This number will increase with the rise in the level.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

If the user has the Damage Delivered ability and is hit by an opponent within 80m, the said attacker will be marked for 6 seconds. The initial shot on the designated enemy has 50% more armor penetration. There is a 25-second cooldown period.

2) Xayne + Jota + Jai + D-bee

This is great for aggressive players (Image via Garena)

Xayne: Xtreme Encounter

After users activate Xayne’s ability, they receive 80 health temporarily (decaying over time), and there is 80% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields. The skill lasts for 15 seconds, and there is a cooldown of 150-seconds.

Jota: Sustained Raids

While using guns, hitting an enemy will recover users’ health. Furthermore, knocking down an enemy will restore 10% health for users.

Jai: Raging Reload

Jai’s special ability reloads a weapon’s magazine by 30% of its capacity after knocking down a foe (applicable only to AR, SMG, Pistol, and Shotgun).

D-bee: Bullet Beats

D-bee’s skill leads to a 5% surge in movement speed and a 20% increase in accuracy when players are firing while moving.

1) K + Miguel + Luqueta + Hayato

Users can also try this combination in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

K: Master of All

K has the Master of All ability in Free Fire MAX, improving the maximum EP by 50. It further has two different modes:

Jiu-jitsu: There’s a 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

There’s a 500% increase in EP conversion rate. Psychology: This mode results in recovery of 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

The mode switch has a 3-second cooldown.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

With Miguel, users gain 30 EP for every kill. They can then convert it quickly with K’s ability.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Hat Trick of Luqueta increases max health by 10 points, up to 50 after every kill.

Hayato: Bushido

Whenever the health decreases by 10%, the armor penetration increases by 7.5% due to Hayato’s Bushido.

