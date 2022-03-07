Best Free Fire MAX controls settings for beginners (March 2022)

Ever since the ban of Free Fire, many players have shifted to the enhanced version of the game, Free Fire MAX, because of the same game mechanics. Using their old accounts was also another advantage that made the players switch to the battle royale game.

After Free Fire's ban, its premium version became the most downloaded mobile game in India. Due to the recent rise in popularity, many new players are also trying out Free Fire MAX for fun. Since they have difficulty getting used to it initially, they can tweak their sensitivity settings for better results.

Sensitivity Settings for Free Fire MAX beginners

Before tweaking the sensitivity settings, Free Fire MAX players must not blindly copy the settings of their idols. They must play multiple matches before and after setting up their sensitivity to see if there has been a visible improvement.

Ideal sensitivity settings for beginners in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The sensitivity settings of each player depends on their style of play and varies from gamer to gamer. Beginners can set their sensitivity within the following range:

General: 95-100

Red Dot: 95-100

2X Scope: 81-86

4X Scope: 58-63

Sniper Scope: 48-53

Free Look: 69-74

The main target of beginners should be to reduce the weapon's recoil so that it is easier to shoot enemies. Here is why the above sensitivity is suitable for beginners:

General and Red Dot sensitivity should lie at a high range because of facilitating close-range combat.

The 2X Scope, used for medium-range fights, should be at a range lower than that of the General view. This helps in controlling the recoil of the weapon and hitting easy headshots.

The 4X Scope and Sniper Scope should lie at an even lower range so that mobile gamers can aim better in case of long-range fights.

Free Look does not really have a fixed range that is beneficial. It can be set according to the player's preference.

Note: Players are advised to check the recoil of guns in the training arena before and after tweaking the settings.

Edited by Shaheen Banu