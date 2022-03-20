Best Free Fire MAX diamond top-up offers released for Indian server so far (March 2022)

Events are a common method to get free prizes in Free Fire MAX, and among the most frequent ones are the top-up events. They effectively offer users a variety of rewards after they buy a specified quantity of diamonds within the game.

Although individuals must purchase diamonds with actual money, the items available in them are technically free. There have been several special rewards provided throughout the year, such as an emote. The following is a list of the best ones.

Top 3 Free Fire MAX diamond top-up offers for Indian server in 2022

3) Goldrim Tribute Katana

On 25 February, the Goldrim Tribute Katana was added to the game due to a top-up event that was exclusive to the MAX edition. The skin had beautiful visual effects, and many players considered it appealing.

The event was live for around a week, and participants were required to purchase 100 diamonds within the game, which cost them 80 INR, significantly lower than the regular top-up events that are introduced.

2) Gloo Wall – Aurora Core

Gloo Wall skins are highly sought after by many players in the game because they are not easily accessible and are mainly introduced through special events.

When the Squad Beatz celebrations went live in February, an event titled ‘Squad Beatz Top-Up’ ran in the game, offering users two rewards, including one Gloo Wall skin. These were the specifics that had to be met by players to get the items back then:

Purchase 100 diamonds in the game: Motor Bike - Purple Rev

Motor Bike - Purple Rev Purchase 300 diamonds in the game: Gloo wall - Aurora Core

1) Creed Slay (Emote)

Emotes are another scarce item within the game. This particular Creed Slay emote was incorporated into Free Fire MAX after collaborating with the popular video game Assassin’s Creed.

It was available in the first iteration of the ‘Assassin’s Creed Top Up,’ and another legendary skin was accessible in the same event. Upon purchasing 500 diamonds, gamers were able to acquire both items.

Note: The article only mentions the top-up events released in Free Fire MAX this year.

