Best Free Fire MAX pets to pair with DJ Alok and Chrono in March 2022

While most Free Fire MAX players don't care about the pets' abilities, it's not a sign of a professional player at all. A focused player always concentrates on such minor elements until they can play better than others.

The title features numerous characters and pets whose abilities can be paired up to get the best experience. The abilities of both characters and pets complementing each other can be considered the perfect skill combination.

Characters like Alok and Chrono are very efficient, but their coherence with the most suited pets will likely give better results in the battle.

Best pets to pair with DJ Alok and Chrono in Free Fire MAX

With Alok

Alok works in two sectors: movement and HP. With a cooldown time of 45 seconds, his Drop the Beat ability creates a 5-meter aura that increases the movement speed by 15% and restores the user's HP at 5 HP/s for 10 seconds. The following two Free Fire MAX pets can perfectly cohere with him:

1) Dr. Beanie

Faster movement while in crouch position with Dr. Beanie (Image via Garena)

Dr. Beanie's Dashy Duckwalk increases the movement speed by 60% when in a crouch position. Alok also provides increased agility in the active state. So, taking advantage of the crouch position, this combination can help attack the foe silently and quickly.

2) Poring

Poring increases the armor durability (Image via Garena)

Poring's Stitch and Patch ability increases 1 helmet and armor durability every second, preventing up to level-3 helmet and armor from being destroyed. Alok does the job of increasing HP, while Poring protects the armor. Hence, the combo can work pretty well.

With Chrono

With a cooldown time of 120 seconds, Chrono's Time Turner ability creates an impenetrable force field for 6-seconds that blocks 800 damage. Players cannot damage enemies from within the field. It's best to use the following Free Fire MAX pets with Chrono:

1) Rockie

Rockie reduces the cooldown time of active abilities (Image via Garena)

The cooldown (CD) time for 'Time Turner' is 120 seconds, which is significantly too long. Rockie's Stay Chill ability reduces the cooldown time of the equipped active ability by 15%. From the CD aspect, Rockie can be the best option for Chrono.

2) Detective Panda

Panda's Blessings helps in sustaining the HP (Image via Garena)

Detective Panda's ability Panda's Blessings helps the user sustain HP as it recovers 10 HP for every kill. This will aid the user with extra HP, while Chrono's other skill slots can be used for distinct purposes instead of using them for HP recovery. It is potent to replace some Free Fire MAX characters like Jota, Leon, etc.

Note: The abilities of the characters and pets described are at their maximum level. This article solely reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by R. Elahi