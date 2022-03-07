Best Free Fire MAX pets for rush gameplay as of March 2022

Free Fire MAX is a recent launch in the battle royale industry. It is aimed at offering a premium quality experience to survival royale lovers. The game provides astonishing elements like emotes, upgradable weapon skins, characters, and pets with unique skills.

Pets are the most loved feature of this title. Players can purchase them from the shop and use their skills to improve their gameplay.

Most useful Free Fire MAX pets for rush gameplay

5) Detective Panda

Detective Panda is the oldest pet in the game, with a skill called Panda's Blessings. It helps users restore an extra 4 HP upon each kill. The additional health is beneficial in 1v3 or 1v4 situations.

At its maximum upgrade level, the amount of HP restored increases by up to 10 HP. The pet is available for 699 diamonds.

4) Robo

Robo is also a good choice for gamers who prefer rush gameplay. The pet has a fantastic skill called Wall Enforcement, which helps them add a shield to the gloo wall, offering an additional 60 HP.

Upon upgrading the pet to the maximum level, players can get an additional 100 HP on their gloo walls.

3) Poring

The third pet for rush gameplay in Free Fire MAX is Poring, whose skill is Stich And Patch. It helps increase one helmet and armor durability every three seconds. It also prevents helmets and armor that are up to level one from being destroyed in battle.

The pet is currently unavailable in the store and will be there in the upcoming updates.

2) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor is also a significant pet choice for players who prefer rush gameplay. The pet's skill is called Smooth Gloo, and it helps get extra gloo wall grenades.

At its initial upgrade level, if users do not have a gloo wall grenade, the pet can produce one every 120 seconds. Upon upgrading it, when gamers have less than two gloo wall grenades, the pet can create one every 100 seconds.

1) Rockie

One of the best pets for aggressive players in Free Fire MAX, Rockie has an impressive skill called Stay Chill. It allows users to reduce the cooldown time of the equipped active skill by 6% on its initial upgrade level.

By upgrading the pet's skill level, players can reduce the cooldown duration of active skills by up to 15%. The pet costs 699 diamonds in the store.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Which games are you playing after Free Fire's ban in India? Participate in our survey here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer