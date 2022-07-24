Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings for headshots after OB35 update

In Free Fire MAX, the ability to hit headshots consistently is a valuable skill. Headshots inflict the most damage regardless of the type of firearm used, and as a result, users may quickly eliminate their opponents in a gun duel.

Getting the sensitivity settings just right is paramount when hitting more headshots. It can help gamers win more fights, thus helping users better their in-game stats and even pushing their rank to the higher tiers.

Note: The choice of sensitivity is entirely subjective and is influenced by multiple factors like devices and more. The settings given below reflect the writer’s opinion.

Higher sensitivity is better for hitting more headshots in Free Fire MAX

These are the settings that players can apply to get more headshots (Image via Garena)

Although Free Fire MAX sensitivity depends on the gamer’s preference, many professional players and content creators advise users to have their sensitivity on the higher side. It ensures quick movement of the crosshair, which helps to lock on to the target relatively easily with the game’s aim assist.

Gamers can use the following settings after the Free Fire MAX OB35 update:

General: 90 – 100

Red Dot: 85 – 100

2x Scope: 85 – 95

4x Scope: 75 – 85

Sniper Scope: 70 – 80

Free Look sensitivity can be set at any level since it does not influence gunplay.

Users should treat the sensitivity settings given above as a base. They can head to the training island and play a handful of unrated gamers to make micro-adjustments until they have found the perfect fit. This is just a suggestive range, and users may exceed the range on both ends based on their comfort.

They are also advised not to constantly change the sensitivity since it takes time to assimilate to the new ones. Hence, this will often downgrade their overall performance rather than help them. On top of that, copying the sensitivity settings of other users will also not yield any results.

Steps to change the sensitivity

Click here to visit the in-game settings (Image via Garena)

Players can change the sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX with a few clicks. Users can follow the instructions in the following section:

Step 1: Users should click on the gear icon in the top right corner of the screen to open the settings section.

Step 2: Next, they must select the sensitivity tab from the menu on the left side.

Step 3: They can carefully use the slider to adjust the settings and then close the settings.

Users can click on the reset button if they wish to reset their sensitivity.

Tips for hitting more headshots

Some tips for more headshots in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gamers can set aim precision to default and then use aim assist to land headshots. They can practice drag headshots, which essentially involve dragging the right fire button upward towards the opponent’s head.

It locks the crosshairs to the hitbox on the head, quickly securing a headshot. Users can practice one-tap headshots at the same time as well to take down opponents effortlessly with shotguns and desert eagle.

