Best Free Fire MAX settings for one-touch headshots

Nothing compares to the joy of nailing a clean one tap in Free Fire MAX. Having the appropriate setting is one crucial factor for hitting more headshots, which is the most efficient technique of neutralizing adversaries. As a result, individuals often search across the internet looking for the ideal settings that they may combine for the same objective.

However, it should be noted that users need a considerable amount of regular practice alongside the settings to gain the talent of landing a consistent one-tap headshot.

Tweak settings in Free Fire MAX for one-touch headshots

Sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings can play a detrimental role for headshots as they are one of the most influential factors affecting the aim of the users. Here are the best settings that players can incorporate:

General: 95 - 100

Red Dot: 85 - 95

2x Scope: 70 - 80

4x Scope: 70 - 80

Sniper Scope: 40 - 45

Free Look: 75 - 80

Note: These settings are based on the writer’s opinion, and users can alter them based on their comfort, the device being used, and so on. These are not the same range that players must follow, as sensitivity is a matter of preference.

Display settings

Display settings (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Although graphics settings have no direct impact on the ability to land headshots, maintaining a steady frame rate is beneficial in this regard. Players should be sure that the frame rate is set to “High”.

Likewise, depending on their device, they will need to adjust the graphics settings to Low, Medium, or High to ensure the best experience.

Aim precision

The aim precision setting (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Aim precision, or more simply, the aim assist, must be set to Always On rather than the other two options. This is because the two alternatives make it more difficult for users to land more headshots on their adversaries.

How to change settings in Free Fire MAX

Step 1: To begin, users are required to start Free Fire MAX on their devices.

Users can press this icon (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Step 2: After the game loads up, they will have to tap on the “Gear” (settings) icon located on the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Subsequently, the settings tab will open. Individuals can proceed to change the desired settings.

