Best Free Fire name change tricks for beginners- Get stylish nickname and signature

A common practice for Free Fire players is to use attractive fonts and symbols for their nicknames. This has been expanded to include the usage of invisible nicknames and colorful text.

Such initiatives help distinguish users by displaying creative and unique signatures on their profiles. To achieve an IGN and colorful signature in Free Fire for yourself, follow the steps showcased in this article.

Name change tricks in Free Fire

Invisible name

In order to get an invisible name in Free Fire, you will have to use Unicode 3164, otherwise called Hangul Filler. You can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: You can visit any website to get the Unicode character. This link has been provided for your convenience.

Unicode 3164 (Image via compart.com)

Step 2: Subsequently, you should paste the Hangul Filler in a note on your device.

Step 3: Next, you will need to create a few characters in superscript, and you may use several websites like Linjojam for the same.

Users have to paste the letters one below the other

Step 4: You will need to paste these in the same location as Unicode 3164.

Step 5: Finally, you may copy and paste all these while changing the name in Garena Free Fire.

Colorful signatures

In order to create a colorful signature in Free Fire, you will have to utilize the Hex Color code while changing it. You may follow the steps given below:

Step 1: First, open your profile and click on the option beside the Personal Name Badge.

Step 2: Subsequently, you should click on the edit option in the corner of the signature option.

Press okay button to change the signature (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You can then enter the desired text and the Hex color code. You can press the okay button to change their signature color.

The hex code must be in the square bracket.

Note: The colorful signature will not be visible to you. However, other individuals who visit your profile will be able to view it.

Players will need diamonds to change their IGN, while no in-game currency is required for the signature. Instead, they can also make use of the Name Change Card.

