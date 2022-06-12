Best Free Fire sensitivity and control settings for snipers to increase headshot percentage (June 2022)

Free Fire has an incredible collection of weaponry, each of which is further sorted into different classifications depending on their specific purposes. Many players enjoy sniper rifles and engage in long-distance combat, which is relatively safer than close-range encounters.

Several factors might influence the players' overall aim when employing sniper rifles. Sensitivity and control settings are among the most critical aspects that come into play; both are vitally essential regardless of the weapon type.

If gamers are looking for optimum sensitivity and control settings, they can keep reading the sections below.

Note: The settings listed below are purely the writer's opinion, and user preferences may differ.

Free Fire guide: Best sensitivity and control settings to use in Free Fire for snipers (June 2022)

Sensitivity

Although only Sniper Scope sensitivity will affect the overall aim while employing snipers, the following are the general parameters that players can incorporate:

General: 95 – 100

Red Dot: 85 – 95

2x Scope: 85 – 95

4x Scope: 80 – 85

Sniper Scope: 85 – 90

Free Look: 75 – 85

Adjusting the Sniper Scope's sensitivity to a level that's more comfortable for them is something that players can do at their discretion. It is in their best interest to maintain it towards the upper end since this will enable them to flick shots and move the screen around more quickly.

Subsequently, they will be able to hit more shots and headshots.

Control settings

Best control settings to use in Free Fire for snipers (Image via Garena)

Hold Fire to Scope and Aim Precision are two of the most critical control settings that could play a significant role while using snipers in Free Fire. On that note, here are the best control settings that players can apply:

Aim Precision: Default

Left Fire Button: Always

Quick Weapon Switch: On

Quick Reload: Off

Hold Fire to Scope: On

Grenade Slot: Double Slot

Vehicle Controls: Two-handed

Auto-parachute: On

Run Mode: Classic

In-game tips: Default

Kill notifications: On

Damage Indicator: New

Auto Switch Gun: On

Visual Effects: Classic

Free Look: On

Parachute: On

Sprint: Off

Drive: Off

Hitmarker: New

Teammate Info: Translucent

As is the case with sensitivity, users may test them out first and then modify them according to their tastes.

Tips for improving while using snipers

1) Practice: Practice is essential in improving at anything. If gamers want to improve at utilizing snipers, they can visit the game's training range and constantly practice using them. Later on, they can test out their aim in non-ranked matches.

2) Use characters like Laura: Laura's ability increases players' accuracy, helping them connect more shots to their opponents and land headshots. Subsequently, individuals can proceed to acquire her within the game and incorporate the same into the character combination.

Steps to change settings

These are the usual steps that users can follow to change the in-game settings:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, tap on the Settings icon on the top-right corner of the screen.

Once the game is open on the device of the users, they can click on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Soon, the in-game settings will appear on the user's screen.

Step 3: Finally, gamers can visit the respective sections and alter the required settings.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, users must refrain from playing it on their devices. They may, however, play the MAX version since it is not on the list of suspended applications.

