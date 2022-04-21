Best Free Fire sensitivity for quick movements and accurate headshots on Android (April 2022)

Over time, the thrilling BR-shooter, Free Fire, has been getting more competitive. In the current scenario, conventional gameplay techniques are not enough to outplay opponents.

Gamers must be quick with their movement and reflexes, and hit accurate shots to maximize the odds of winning the battle.

To achieve these attributes, players will have to practice hard. However, it is meaningless until they have an ideal set of in-game settings, specifically sensitivity settings.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

Free Fire: Best sensitivity settings for quick movement and precise headshots on Android devices

The sensitivity settings mainly determine the ease in the camera angle movement, which ultimately manipulates gamers' reflexes from the technical aspects.

With smooth and fast movement, it will undoubtedly become a handy task to hit accurate headshots. Hence, it is essential for gamers to adjust the settings to optimal. However, the devices being used to play BR are one of the key factors affecting these adjustments.

The majority of Free Fire players use Android devices to play the shooter. These devices can be split up into three categories: Low-level, mid-level, and high-level.

Generally, RAM is taken as the foremost factor determining the category. i.e., 2GB - 3GB (Low-level), 4GB - 6GB (mid-level), and 8GB - more (high-level).

The following sensitivity settings are based on these categories of Android phones.

1) Sensitivity for low-level devices

Suitable for low-end devices (Image via Garena)

General: 100

100 Red Dot: 95

95 2X Scope: 90

90 4X Scope: 95

95 Sniper Scope: 70

70 Free Look: 50

2) Sensitivity for mid-level devices

Best for average mobile devices (Image via Garena)

General: 90

90 Red Dot: 86

86 2X Scope: 75

75 4X Scope: 80

80 Sniper Scope: 65

65 Free Look: 45

3) Sensitivity for high-level devices

Ideal for devices with high-end specs (Image via Garena)

General: 85

85 Red Dot: 85

85 2X Scope: 75

75 4X Scope: 80

80 Sniper Scope: 65

65 Free Look: 45

General sensitivity is responsible for movement. The higher the sensitivity, the easier it will be to move the camera angle. It helps Free Fire players do quick reflexes and drag several guns to hit headshots.

Incorrect red dot sensitivities can cause unnecessary recoil, frustrating players while in intense combat. Therefore, it should also be critically arranged. The 2X, 4X, and Sniper scope sensitivities are effective when the users scope in a weapon.

Free-look sensitivity is mandatory only for those Free Fire players who have enabled the free look option. It allows gamers to have a 360-degree view of the battleground, and also, when mastered, it helps in breakneck movement.

Important: Sensitivity is subjective to devices and gamers' playing style. Hence, the above mentioned pointers should only be taken as a reference and individuals must keep grinding on several settings to extract the ideal set of adjustments for themselves.

Edited by Saman