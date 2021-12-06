Best Free Fire sensitivity settings and tips for 360° Gloo Wall trick

Free Fire players value getting the sensitivity settings right since they significantly influence the whole gameplay experience. With the correct settings, players will not only be able to improve their overall gunplay but can also use utility items like Gloo Walls much more effectively.

One of the best ways to use the Gloo Wall is using the 360° trick, which allows players to gain cover from all directions and enable them to heal themselves or revive a teammate. Although it is primarily used in the custom room matches with unlimited Gloo Walls, the trick is equally beneficial in other modes.

Settings and tips for 360° Gloo Wall trick in Free Fire

The trick is difficult to use for the novice players, and it will involve some time and effort for them to learn to place the Gloo Walls quickly. Here are some of the tips and settings for gamers.

Sensitivity

Sensitivity settings (Image via Free Fire)

A common belief in the Free Fire community is that increasing sensitivity is more favorable. The same is required for the 360° Gloo Wall technique as well. Users simply need to increase their general sensitivity to the maximum.

Users can use the sensitivity settings given below:

General: 100

Red Dot: 80 – 90

2x Scope: 80-90

4x Scope: 70-80

Sniper Scope: 75 – 80

Free Look: 80 – 100

Note: Other than general, users can change the other settings to their choice as it has no impact on placing the Gloo Walls.

Tips

Custom HUD

The crouch button should be close to the fire button (Image via Free Fire)

Players should not get very fancy with their custom HUD. They should ensure that the buttons for Gloo Wall, crouch, etc., are close by to ensure that the reaction time is less while playing them. Moreover, some users might prefer using two grenade slots as well.

Crosshair placement

Users should press Gloo Walls close to them (Image via Free Fire)

While performing the 360° Gloo Wall trick, it is essential to have crosshair close to the ground near them. This ensures that Gloo Walls are placed just around them, and users can cover themselves with the minimum number of Gloo Wall grenades without leaving any gap.

Practice

Custom rooms are a great place to start (Image via Free Fire)

Users will take a while to get the hang of this trick and can regularly practice it in custom rooms to get better at it. Slowly players will be able to execute this trick effortlessly.

Edited by Shaheen Banu