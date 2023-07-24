Best Free Fire settings for 3-finger claw control

In Free Fire, before getting into action on the battlefield, creating a perfect Heads-Up Display (HUD) is essential. A good HUD provides you with swift movement and numerous other skills that ultimately decide the quality of your gameplay. Free Fire allows players to use an in-built two-finger setup or customize three or four-finger claw control.

Where a two-finger setup may look simpler and easy to adopt, three-finger customization is far more beneficial. While it may take some practice to get accustomed to this setup, the results will be apparent. Three-finger claw control lets you dodge your enemy’s attacks while firing back accurately.

It also enhances other actions on the battlefield, such as marking spots, using gloo walls, and opening the map and scope. Moreover, it helps to cope against the opponents using PC.

What are the best settings for 3-finger setup in Free Fire?

In Free Fire, some settings go perfectly with three-finger customization and enhance your gameplay. One such setting is keeping the buttons transparent.

Transparency of buttons

After wading through Free Fire gaming with a three-finger setup, you can move on to make your controllers transparent. This will prevent them from hindering your sight and give you a better look at the game. If you find it a hard practice, you can turn the transparency to 50% at first, then gradually decrease it as per your comfort.

Size of the controllers

Deciding the size of the controllers can vary according to their usage, players’ preferences, and subjective choices. That said, you should ensure their size is not so big as to overlap other controllers and hinder while pressing. Also, keeping a decent distance between them will prevent you from mistakenly pressing the wrong buttons.

A good layout

A good layout consists of systematically positioned buttons that best serve the gameplay and skill sets. The customization depends on the playstyle and mindsets of players. However, it should be done purposefully, corresponding to the players’ preferences.

Throwable Settings

In Free Fire, enabling the smart throw will enhance your throwable speed. Coupled with that, turning on the Gloo Wall Smart Throw speeds up your positioning of Gloo walls. You can also turn on the Permanent Gloo Wall Button in the setting. It will make two separate slots for your Gloo makers and other throwables.

These settings will altogether boost up your three-finger playstyle and gameplay prowess.

Auto Pickup

Using auto-pickup helps a lot in gathering loot. Thanks to the swift movements enabled by a three-finger setup, auto-pickup accelerates your looting speed and saves you crucial time in the matches. Using auto pickup also helps avoid the resources that may not play any significant role in your gameplay.

