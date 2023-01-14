Best Free Fire Tamil nickname styles in 2023

Inside Free Fire, nicknames serve as a form of identity for users. To differentiate themselves from other players, many gamers spend considerable time and effort coming up with distinctive nicknames, or IGNs.

Since most mobile keyboards lack stylish fonts and symbols, it isn't easy to create stylish nicknames. Because of this, players are forced to rely on websites that provide unique fonts and symbols. It is also common for individuals to search the internet for original and creative names.

Tamil users looking for a distinctive name in the Tamil language may go through the suggestions presented in the following section.

List of the best Tamil Free Fire nicknames

The following is a list of the 50 best Tamil Free Fire nicknames that can be utilized within the battle royale title:

1) ꧁பிரவின்꧂

2) ᶦᶰᵈ᭄நட்புடா

3) ☆கைபுள்ளை☆

4) ꧁༒அசுரன்.༒꧂

5) ࿐தமிழ்᭄

6) ☆நவீன்S☆

7) ꧁༒ தமிழன்༒꧂

8) 7͆½☆சனியன்

9) ★Mr.வாண்டு★

10) ꧁༒☬தமிழன்☬༒꧂

11) ༒சைக்கோ꧂™

12) *࿐தமிழ்᭄GUNA

13) ༒ஜோக்கர்༒

14) ★செந்தமிழன்★

15) TN ᭄⓻½சனி ࿐

16) Sᴋ᭄காலன்ᴮᵒˢˢ

17) ༒வீரதமிழன்༒

18) தமிழன் ᏦᎥᏁᏳ

19) ᴮᵃᵈ᭄திரெளபதி

20) ༒Sᴋ᭄அரவிந்த

21) ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄சிவசிவ༄

22) ☯பிரியா࿐

23) TN᭄நண்பன்3࿐

24) ꧁༒NAதமிழன்༒

25) ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄தமிழன்

26) Proシᬊ᭄ல்லா࿐

27) ꧁༒தமிழன்BRO༒

28) ꧁.தலⓀⒾⓃⒼ࿐.꧂

29) ＴＮ〲52〲மரணம்࿐

30) ꧁༒OCதமிழன்༒

31) ꧁༒AGதமிழன்༒꧂

32) MASS✧༺கிசா༻

33) GENIUSபாலா

34) ᴮᵃᵈவில்லன்

35) KD᭄⓻½சனி࿐

36) CᎷ᭄✿சேர்மன்♡

37) ꧁༺ஜோசப்༻꧂

38) ࿐தமிழ்᭄GAMER

39) ᵀᴹ᭄கார்த்தி

40) ꧁༒☠︎தவசி༒꧂

41) TNதமிழ்

42) சிவசிவ࿐

43) ꧁அந்தேர᭄ᴷⁱⁿᴳ

44) தம᭄ழன்RAJ

45) கணபதி࿐

46) விஜய்ツ

47) கோப்ரா☂️

48) ரஜினி✿

49) ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄நாக்&அவ

50) கேடுகெட்டவன்

By introducing additional symbols or text, gamers may further alter these names based on their preferences.

Bonus name (English)

Below is a list of bonus English names that players can end up choosing in Free Fire:

1) ×͜×:{King}

2) -Cᵣₑₑₚy-

3) ❄FRӨSTY❄

4) ◥DΣΛƬΉ◤

5) No✌️Misses

6) 么BOSS╰⁔╯₄₇

7) GͥOͣDͫ✿FIRE

8) ΛЯᄃΉΣЯ ꔛ

9) ꧁☆☬κɪɴɢ☬☆꧂

10) ╰‿╯ㅤϟＴＥＲＲＯＲϟ

11) ⚡Tekⱥshi⚡

12) ᴳᵒᵈܔSPEED彡

13) šhαd⊕ω

14) SCДЯΞD

15) ⊹ƤӇƛƝƬƠM⊹

16) ╚»I★V★Y«╝

17) ༒P͛a͛i͛n͛༒

18) ▀▄ßﾚαςκ▀▄

19) ♡丨匚ㄖ几丨匚 ♡

20) ᴮᴸᴼᴼᴰᴇᴀⲧⲉᴙ

21) The♤Wolf

22) ᴮᴼᵀ Player

23) No×Mҽɾƈყ

24) 乂Iɱɱσɾƚαʅ乂

25) -UnDEAD-

26) •ԼƖƑЄԼЄƧƧ•

27) THE乂FIR3

28) ΛŁþнΛ

29) ONLY ʙᴏᴏʏᴀʜ

30) <ᎮᎧᏇᏋᏒ>

How to change your name in Free Fire

You may change your nickname inside Garena Free Fire by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: First, you must start the game on your mobile device and navigate to your in-game profile. Reach the profile section by clicking on the top-left corner.

Click on the icon next to your existing nickname (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After the profile emerges on the screen, you should click on the name change icon beside the existing nickname.

Insert the required name into the text field which appears on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A Change Nickname dialog box will appear, and you may now insert the necessary name into the text field.

Step 4: Finally, you must click on the button that shows 390 diamonds. The diamonds will be deducted from your Free Fire account, and the name will be changed.

Apart from spending 390 diamonds, a Name Change Card may also be used to change the name inside the battle royale title. It may be acquired via the Redeem section of the in-game store's Guild tab. You will have to pay 39 diamonds + 200 Guild Tokens for the same, which is comparatively cheaper than 390 diamonds.

