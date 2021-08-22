Best HUD settings in Free Fire: Beginner's guide

There are various customizable options in Free Fire, Like display, sensitivity, controls, and more. Among them, HUD (heads-up display) is one of the primary aspects. It is essential to have a comfortable HUD layout for better in-game control.

Since every player has different preferences for controls, they can choose and adjust their preferable HUD settings. These can be adjusted to suit any claw grip, whether it's two-finger, three-finger, or even four-finger.

However, it is not easy to define the best HUD settings in Free Fire due to subjectiveness. However, this article will serve as a guide for beginners to decide what HUD settings are best for them.

Free Fire: How to choose the best HUD settings for beginners

Beginners should keep the following things in mind while selecting the best HUD settings for themselves:

Choose the preferred claw grip

A three-finger claw grip (Image via ImperiaL Gamer/YouTube)

It is an essential step for users to take before players customize the HUD layout. They should know about their grip in Free Fire.

Most players use a two-finger claw, while a section prefers a three-finger or even four-finger grip.

Gamers should keep comfort in mind

Practice is essential to get comfortable with the preferred claw grip (Image via Free Fire)

After finding the preferred claw grip, it is vital to get comfortable with it. Gamers should practice hard in the training grounds and adjust the keys as per their convenience.

Instead of emulating professional gamers, they should optimize it to their style.

Adjust size and transparency of the buttons

Users can adjust the size and transparency of the buttons (Image via Free Fire)

Once players have found comfort with their preferred claw grip, they should adjust the button size and transparency. Increasing the former makes tapping more efficient, while lower transparency helps with a better view in a game.

Gamers should only increase the size of buttons like aim, fire, jump, etc., while other unnecessary buttons can be left untouched.

Remove the unnecessary buttons

Several buttons can be disabled in the settings (Image via Free Fire)

It is pretty helpful for players to remove the buttons that are of no use in a game. There are plenty of removable options as follows:

Pet emote button

Emote button

Fire button

Pin button

Surf button

Scope button

Item slot button

Ping button

Prone button

Healing button

Sprint button

Left-hand Fire button

HP/armor status

Move joystick

Bag

Weapon swapper button

Crouch button

Jump button

Character skill button

Kill status

Activation button

Revive button

Among the buttons mentioned above, revive, left-hand fire, crouch, joystick, etc., are essential, while players can remove emote, pet emote, ping, pin, and more.

While adjusting the HUD settings, they can use the training grounds in Free Fire for better insight. After all the adjustments, they can further practice hard in the game to get better at controls.

Apart from the HUD tweaks, gamers can adjust their Free Fire sensitivity for better controls and aim.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

