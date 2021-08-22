Best HUD settings in Free Fire: Beginner's guide

There are various customizable options in Free Fire, Like display, sensitivity, controls, and more. Among them, HUD (heads-up display) is one of the primary aspects. It is essential to have a comfortable HUD layout for better in-game control.
Since every player has different preferences for controls, they can choose and adjust their preferable HUD settings. These can be adjusted to suit any claw grip, whether it's two-finger, three-finger, or even four-finger.
However, it is not easy to define the best HUD settings in Free Fire due to subjectiveness. However, this article will serve as a guide for beginners to decide what HUD settings are best for them.
Free Fire: How to choose the best HUD settings for beginners
Beginners should keep the following things in mind while selecting the best HUD settings for themselves:
Choose the preferred claw grip
It is an essential step for users to take before players customize the HUD layout. They should know about their grip in Free Fire.
Most players use a two-finger claw, while a section prefers a three-finger or even four-finger grip.
Gamers should keep comfort in mind
After finding the preferred claw grip, it is vital to get comfortable with it. Gamers should practice hard in the training grounds and adjust the keys as per their convenience.
Instead of emulating professional gamers, they should optimize it to their style.
Adjust size and transparency of the buttons
Once players have found comfort with their preferred claw grip, they should adjust the button size and transparency. Increasing the former makes tapping more efficient, while lower transparency helps with a better view in a game.
Gamers should only increase the size of buttons like aim, fire, jump, etc., while other unnecessary buttons can be left untouched.
Remove the unnecessary buttons
It is pretty helpful for players to remove the buttons that are of no use in a game. There are plenty of removable options as follows:
- Pet emote button
- Emote button
- Fire button
- Pin button
- Surf button
- Scope button
- Item slot button
- Ping button
- Prone button
- Healing button
- Sprint button
- Left-hand Fire button
- HP/armor status
- Move joystick
- Bag
- Weapon swapper button
- Crouch button
- Jump button
- Character skill button
- Kill status
- Activation button
- Revive button
Among the buttons mentioned above, revive, left-hand fire, crouch, joystick, etc., are essential, while players can remove emote, pet emote, ping, pin, and more.
While adjusting the HUD settings, they can use the training grounds in Free Fire for better insight. After all the adjustments, they can further practice hard in the game to get better at controls.
Apart from the HUD tweaks, gamers can adjust their Free Fire sensitivity for better controls and aim.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.