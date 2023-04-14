Best way to play Free Fire on PC (2023)

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games for Android and iOS, with millions of players logging in on a daily basis. By allowing fans to play on PC as well, the developers managed to significantly increase their total player count. In recent years, PC gaming has been gaining significant traction due to the enhanced technical capabilities of computers and the sheer variety of games that can be played on them.

Although Free Fire wasn't officially released for PC, fans still found a way to experience the battle royale title on a bigger screen and the developers have showcased their support by optimizing the game so that it runs smoothly on PC as well.

The Gameloop emulator can be used to play Free Fire on PC

As such, there are plenty of emulators that can be downloaded to play the popular battle royale title, with developers Garena wholeheartedly supporting this by optimizing the game to efficiently work on PCs and by creating separate lobbies for mobile users and emulator players. This was a smart decision which ensured that players on both platforms have a balanced gaming experience.

Gameloop is a highly recommended platform as it allows direct installation of games that aren't available on Apple's App Store or Google's Play Store. You can easily install the emulator on your computer and enjoy a seamless gaming experience. If you're looking to play the game on your PC with Gameloop, you must follow the steps given below:

Install Gameloop emulator on your PC (Image via Gameloop)

Step 1 - Go to your internet browser and install Gameloop. You can head over to the link to install it directly.

https://www.gameloop.com/

Step 2 - After installing the .exe file, run the emulator and type "Free Fire" into the search bar. Hit the Install button once you've found the game.

Step 3 - After the game is installed, launch it and log into your account. If you don't have an account yet, you can create a new one to ensure that all of your data remains secure.

Once you've successfully followed all of these steps, you can enjoy playing Free Fire on your PC and experience its action-packed gameplay and graphics on a larger screen. Furthermore, it's highly recommended that you optimize the game's graphical settings, sensitivity, and control layout to ensure the best performance that's on par with your computer's specifications.

A few other popular emulators such as Bluestacks and Nox Player are great choices, although Gameloop is the best option as it provides direct access to applications that can't be directly downloaded from online app stores.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is unavailable on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store due to government-imposed restrictions. As such, players aren't authorized to download the game from third-party websites. However, Free Fire MAX is available on these digital stores and can be played.

