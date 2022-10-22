Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and more details in October 2022

Bilash, aka Bilash Gaming, is a popular Free Fire Indian YouTuber who has been regularly creating content featuring the game for the past few years. He is known for his gameplay videos, and many fans look up to him due to his incredible skills and aim.

The YouTuber currently holds a subscriber count of more than 1.52 million, alongside more than 172 million views combined. He also commands a decent following on Instagram, with over 17.7 thousand people following him on the platform.

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 325410142, and his ID level is 83. He is the leader of BG E-SPORTS, whose ID number is 71554545.

The prominent personality is currently ranked Silver II in the Battle Royale mode and Heroic in the Clash Squad mode. The stats ensured by him are as follows:

BR Career

Bilash Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Bilash Gaming has played 1651 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has come out on top on 175 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 10.59%. He has 3670 kills and 1192 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.49 and a headshot percentage of 32.48%.

The content creator has also participated in 3575 duo matches and remained unbeaten in 1182 games, retaining a win rate of 33.06%. He has secured 13698 kills with 4407 headshots for a K/D ratio of 5.72 and a headshot percentage of 32.17%.

Bilash has played 21517 squad matches and has 7906 victories, leading to a win rate of 36.74%. With 109348 kills and 39745 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 8.03 and a headshot percentage of 36.35%.

BR Ranked

Bilash Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Bilash Gaming has not played any matches in the ongoing ranked season of Garena Free Fire MAX.

CS Career

Bilash Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Bilash Gaming has played 4383 squad matches in the Clash Squad game mode and has come out on top on 3173 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 72.39%. He has gathered 32076 kills and 18226 headshots for a KDA of 2.79 and a headshot percentage of 56.82%.

CS Ranked

Bilash Gaming's CS Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Bilash Gaming has played 77 games in the current Clash Squad ranked season and has 64 victories, converting to a win rate of 83.12%. He has 365 kills and 267 headshots at a KDA of 2.99 and a headshot percentage of 83.12%.

Note: Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (22 October 2022). They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Bilash Gaming has consistently uploaded Free Fire content and has witnessed a steady rise in popularity over the past few years. The oldest livestream on his YouTube channel dates to 8 April 2019 and is a 'Road to Heroic' grind.

There are currently more than 1840 uploads on the channel, and the most-watched video has managed to get a total of 9.8 million views.

Bilash Gaming also runs a second channel called BILASH YT, where he streams Valorant and has also uploaded videos focusing on single-player games like Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. He currently boasts 40.5 thousand subscribers and over 18 thousand views on the BILASH YT channel.

Poll : 0 votes