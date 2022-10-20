Asif Gamer Live’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and monthly income in October 2022

Asif Raza, also known as Asif Gamer or Asif Gamer Live, is an Indian content creator who streams Free Fire MAX on YouTube.

He currently has 125k subscribers on his channel, and his videos have a cumulative view count of more than 15 million. The channel has gained 21k subscribers and 2.323 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Asif Gamer Live’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Asif Gamer Live’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1090206028, and his IGN is “ASIF FF LIVE.” He is the leader of the AGL ARMY guild, whose ID number is 3021881357.

The streamer is currently ranked Platinum IV in Battle Royale and Grandmaster in Clash Squad. His stats in the game are listed below:

BR Career

Asif Gamer Live's BR career stats (Image via Garena)

Asif Gamer Live has played 1377 solo matches in Free Fire MAX and has won on 114 occasions, translating to a win rate of 8.27%. He has bagged 2949 kills and 754 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.33 and a headshot percentage of 25.57%.

The YouTuber has also won 476 of the 4658 duo matches he has played, making his win rate 10.21%. With 10650 frags and 2305 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.55 and a headshot percentage of 21.64%.

Asif Gamer Live has featured in 2971 squad matches, and his team has secured 531 victories, resulting in a win rate of 17.87%. He has 8833 kills and 2802 headshots in the mode for a K/D ratio of 3.62 and a headshot percentage of 31.72%.

BR Ranked

Asif Gamer Live's BR ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Asif Gamer Live has participated in five solo matches in the ongoing Free Fire MAX ranked season and has two victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 40.00%. With a K/D ratio of 21.67 and a headshot percentage of 55.38%, he has 65 kills and 36 headshots in the mode.

The content creator has also played 10 ranked squad matches this season, boasting nine wins and recording a win rate of 90.00%. He has racked up 68 kills and 39 headshots for a K/D ratio of 68.00 and a headshot percentage of 57.35%.

CS Career

Asif Gamer Live's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Asif Gamer Live has played 16700 Clash Squad matches and has secured 9654 Booyahs in the mode, translating to a win rate of 57.81%. With 67181 kills and 32934 headshots to his name, he has a KDA of 1.76 and a headshot percentage of 49.02%.

Note: Asif Gamer Live’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (20 October 2022). They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Asif Gamer Live’s YouTube earnings

Asif Gamer Live's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Asif Gamer Live’s monthly YouTube earnings are between $581 and $9.3k. Meanwhile, his yearly income lies in the range of $7k and $111.5k.

Asif Gamer Live’s YouTube channel

Asif Gamer Live has been consistently streaming Free Fire MAX on YouTube. There are currently more than 405 videos on his channel, and the oldest one was released in January 2022. His most popular video boasts 597k views.

The number of subscribers on Asif Gamer Live’s channel has roughly doubled since June, highlighting his rapid growth in the last few months.

