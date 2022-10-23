SWAM’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and YouTube earnings in October 2022

Joy Sahu, often known as SWAM, is one of the most popular Indian content creators to publish Garena Free Fire-related videos. He hails from Assam and has a significant following on his YouTube channel as a byproduct of the consistent content he has produced over the past few years.

Currently, SWAM features a total of 2.69 million subscribers to his name, alongside more than 247 million views. The content creator also has 61.5 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

SWAM’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

SWAM’s Free Fire MAX ID is 260224918, and his IGN is “SWAM.” He is the leader of the SWAM E-SPORT guild, whose ID number is 64153918.

The YouTuber’s current rank in the Battle Royale mode is Platinum IV, while his rank in Clash Squad is Heroic. The stats ensured by him are as follows:

BR Career

SWAM's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

SWAM has played 2578 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has come out on top on 282 occasions, leading to a win rate of 10.93%. With 5985 kills and 1329 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.61 and a headshot percentage of 22.21%.

Speaking about duo mode, he has made 3651 appearances and remained unbeaten in 414, corresponding to a win rate of 11.33%. There are 7368 kills and 1508 headshots to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.28 and a headshot percentage of 20.47%.

The content creator has also competed in 12263 squad matches and has 2143 first-place finishes, reaching a win rate of 17.47%. He has accumulated 28974 kills and 6898 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.86 and a headshot percentage of 23.81%.

BR Ranked

SWAM's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

SWAM has further participated in one squad game in the ongoing ranked season but has failed to get a win. He has two kills with no headshots at a K/D ratio of 2.00.

CS Career

SWAM's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Within the Clash Squad game mode, Joy Sahu has played 4457 squad games and has 2559 victories, resulting in a win rate of 57.42%. He has notched up 22764 kills and 10090 headshots at a KDA of 1.56 and a headshot percentage of 44.32%.

Note: SWAM’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article (23 October 2022). They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

SWAM’s YouTube earnings

Details about SWAM's earnings via his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

SWAM’s monthly earnings through his channel are estimated to lie between $859 and $13.7K. On the other hand, the content creator’s yearly income is expected to be between $10.3K and $165K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

SWAM has regularly posted content surrounding Free Fire, with his oldest video on the channel dating back to 17 August 2020. There are presently more than 470 uploads, out of which the most-watched one is a YouTube Short with 7.4 million views.

As per Social Blade, SWAM has accumulated 70 thousand subscribers, alongside more than 3.437 million views within the last 30 days.

Joy Sahu also runs multiple other channels on the platform – SWAM 2.0 and KNEW GAMER. They currently possess 53.4 thousand subscribers and 142 thousand subscribers, respectively.

