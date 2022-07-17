Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, Headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Bin Zaid Gaming is among the numerous Indian YouTubers who have achieved fame by creating content relating to Free Fire. His entertaining and exciting videos have been a significant factor in his meteoric rise and enormous popularity on the platform.

At the time of writing, he has over 1.31 million subscribers and 116.096 million views on his main channel. He also has 168 thousand subscribers on his second channel, BIN ZAID, where he streams the battle royale title.

The next section details Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more information.

Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Bin Zaid Gaming Free Fire MAX ID is 118976298. He is currently ranked Platinum 1 in Battle Royale and Heroic in the Clash Squad game mode.

The stats secured by him in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Here are the lifetime stats of the YouTuber (Image via Garena)

Bin Zaid Gaming has featured in 1377 solo games and has come out on top on 209 occasions, leading to a win rate of 15.17%. He has secured 4869 kills and 1735 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.17 and a headshot percentage of 35.63%.

The content creator has also played 1286 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 192, having a win rate of 14.93%. With 4103 frags and 1118 headshots, he has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.75 and a headshot percentage of 27.25%.

Finally, he has competed in 8278 squad games and has bettered foes in 2456, converting to a win rate of 29.66%. In the process, there are 28002 kills and 8706 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.81 and a headshot percentage of 31.09%.

Ranked stats

Stats in the current season (Image via Garena)

Within the current season of Free Fire MAX, Bin Zaid Gaming has competed in 28 squad matches and has eight first-place finishes, possessing a win rate of 28.57%. At a K/D ratio of 4.85 and a headshot percentage of 68.04%, he has 97 kills and 66 headshots.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has not participated in ranked solo and duo games.

CS Career

Bin Zaid Gaming's CS Career (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad game mode, Bin Zaid Gaming has made 2574 appearances and has 1655 wins for a win rate of 64.30%. He has accumulated 12620 kills and 4708 headshots, ensuring a KDA of 2.01 and a headshot percentage of 37.31%.

Note: Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Bin Zaid Gaming’s YouTube income

Earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Bin Zaid Gaming’s monthly YouTube income from his primary channel is between $512 and $8.2K. In the meantime, the yearly YouTube income of the content creator lies in a range of $6.1K and $98.2K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Bin Zaid Gaming has been uploading content on Free Fire for the past few years, and he has managed to accumulate great numbers. The oldest video on his channel dates to October 2018, and there are presently 160 uploads to his name. In it, the most popular one has gained 11 million views.

As per the Social Blade website, Bin Zaid Gaming has garnered 10 thousand subscribers and more than 2.047 million views in the preceding 30 days.

