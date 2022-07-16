NayanAsin's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and YouTube income in July 2022

Nayan Shelke, widely known as NayanAsin, is an Indian Free Fire content creator who uploads gameplay videos on YouTube. Together with HuzzaiAsin, he runs the 'Assassins ARMY' YouTube channel, where the duo publishes a wide range of game-related content.

Over the last few years, they have amassed a sizable following, with their current subscriber and view count being over 6.81 million and 865.68 million, respectively. Nayan has also created a vlogging channel called 'Nayan Shelke Vlogs,' which has 69.8 thousand subscribers.

The article covers NayanAsin's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more information.

NayanAsin’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

NayanAsin’s Free Fire MAX ID is 148880273. He is the leader of the ‘ASSASIN ARMY’ guild, whose ID number is 60645836.

NayanAsin's stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of the YouTuber (Image via Garena)

NayanAsin has played 878 solo games and has 111 first-place finishes, which gives him a win rate of 12.64%. He has accumulated 1533 kills and 344 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.00 and a headshot percentage of 22.44%.

The content creator has also competed in 2168 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 614 of them, translating to a win rate of 28.32%. With 5672 kills and 835 headshots, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.65 and a headshot percentage of 14.72%.

He has also played 11768 squad games and has 3360 victories, which gives him a win rate of 28.55%. The content creator has 33018 frags and 6470 headshots to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.93 and a headshot percentage of 19.60%.

Ranked stats

NayanAsin's stats in Free Fire MAX's current season (Image via Garena)

In the current season of Free Fire MAX, NayanAsin has played one solo game. He has bagged two kills for a K/D ratio of 2.00.

The YouTuber has played one duo match as well but has failed to secure a win or a kill in it.

Finally, Nayan Shelke has played five matches in the squad mode and has a single win, which gives him a win rate of 20.00%. He has accumulated 10 kills and three headshots, leading to a K/D ratio of 2.50 and a headshot percentage of 30.00%.

CS Career

CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

In Clash Squad, NayanAsin has 2081 participations and has come out on top on 1374 occasions, which gives him a win rate of 66.03%. He has 9392 kills and 3532 headshots for a KDA of 1.95 and a headshot percentage of 37.61%.

Note: NayanAsin’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as he plays more matches.

NayanAsin’s YouTube income

NayanAsin's YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly YouTube income from the Assassins ARMY channel is between $4.1K and $65K. On the other hand, the yearly earnings range from $48.8K to $780.1K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

The 'Assassins ARMY' YouTube channel is run by Nayan and Huzzai, who have worked hard to establish themselves among the top content creators. After starting their journey, they have posted over 750 videos, out of which the most-watched one has gained 36 million views.

According to the Social Blade website, the Assassins ARMY channel has gained 30 thousand subscribers and 16.252 million views in the last 30 days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far