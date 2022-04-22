BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and monthly income in April 2022

Diya Hazarika, often known as Miss Diya or BlackPink Gaming, is one of India’s most prolific female Free Fire content creators. She regularly streams the game on YouTube and frequently uploads videos based on various aspects of the game.

At the moment, her primary channel features over 1.21 million subscribers and boasts 83.75 million views. Her second channel, Miss Diya Live, has 33.2 thousand subscribers and 1.20 million views.

BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 558477413. Her rank in the Battle Royale mode is Silver II, and she’s placed in Diamond III in the Clash Squad mode. These are her stats:

Lifetime stats

BlackPink Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

BlackPink Gaming has played 11852 squad matches in Free Fire and has 2703 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 22.80%. She has 30574 kills in the mode with 5421 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.34 and a headshot percentage of 17.73%.

Meanwhile, in the duo mode, the YouTuber has 2004 wins in 11568 matches, leading to a win rate of 17.32%. With a K/D ratio of 3.06 and a headshot percentage of 19.50%, she has 29307 kills and 5715 headshots.

Finally, when looking at the solo matches, she has played 6183 games and has 645 victories, equating to a win rate of 10.43%. She has 13292 frags and 2865 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.40 and a headshot percentage of 21.55%.

Ranked stats

BlackPink Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

BlackPink Gaming hasn’t played ranked matches in the ongoing season of Garena Free Fire.

CS Career

BlackPink Gaming's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

BlackPink Gaming has played 1765 games in the Clash Squad mode and has remained unbeaten in 1073 matches, possessing a win rate of 60.79%. She has accumulated 8825 kills with a KDA of 1.90. She has secured 4305 headshots for a headshot percentage of 48.78%.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the title. The stats and images used in the article are from the MAX version, which was not included on the list of prohibited applications.

BlackPink Gaming’s monthly income

BlackPink Gaming's monthly income and rank (Image via Social Blade)

BlackPink Gaming’s monthly income from her channel lies between $143 and $2.3K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Miss Diya has been streaming the battle royale game on the BlackPink Gaming channel for the past few years, with the oldest stream taking place in August 2019. At the time of writing, she has 775 videos on her channel, with the most popular being a Clash Squad match against Ajjubhai. The video has over 7.7 million views.

As per Social Blade, her channel is the 726th most popular channel in the country.

Edited by Siddharth Satish