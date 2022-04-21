Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, channel stats, and monthly income in April 2022

Sujan Mistri, also known as Gyan Sujan or Gyan Gaming, is an Indian content creator who is best known for his videos featuring the popular battle royale game, Garena Free Fire.

He has a significant audience on YouTube. His channel currently boasts 14 million subscribers and 1.98 billion views. He also has 1.7 million Instagram followers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the title. The stats and images used in the article are from the MAX version, which was not included on the list of prohibited applications.

Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 70393167, and the player’s stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has played 19,162 squad matches in Free Fire and has remained unbeaten in 6,836 games, leading to a win rate of 35.67%. He has 68,822 kills and 19,846 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.58 and a headshot percentage of 28.84%.

In the duo mode, the content creator has featured in 2,235 games and has bettered his foes in 510 matches, which comes down to a win rate of 22.81%. He has 6107 kills with 1,566 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.54 and a headshot percentage of 25.64%.

Apart from this, Gyan Sujan has also competed in 1,446 solo matches and has 159 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 10.99%. With a K/D ratio of 1.85 and a headshot percentage of 30.90%, he has 2,379 kills and 735 headshots.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has not played any ranked matches in the current ranked season of Garena Free Fire.

CS Career

Gyan Gaming's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has 691 wins in 1,343 matches in the Clash Squad mode, equating to a win rate of 51.45%. He has 6,349 kills with a KDA of 1.27. Gyan Sujan has 2,582 headshots for a headshot percentage of 40.67%.

Gyan Gaming's monthly income

Monthly income of Gyan Gaming from his channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the monthly income of Gyan Gaming lies between $5.1K and $82K. His yearly income is estimated to be in the range of $61.6K and $984.3K.

YouTube channel stats

Sujan has been posting regular content and streaming Free Fire on his YouTube channel for the last several years. Previously, he made videos on other games such as Clash of Clans and others.

Gyan Gaming had just over 2.3 million subscribers two years ago (April 2020), and he has gained roughly 11.7 million subscribers since. Out of these, he has acquired 100,000 subscribers within the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish